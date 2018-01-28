Iowa State’s Kamilo Tongamoa arrested on multiple charges, suspended

It had been more than a month since an actual arrest had reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. With the window closing on this most recent weekend, it’s time, finally, to set that ticker back to double zeroes.

According to multiple media outlets, Iowa State’s Kamilo Tongamoa was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with four misdemeanor counts in connection to a traffic incident. The specific charges the defensive lineman is facing include operating while intoxicated, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to have a valid license or permit while operating a motor vehicle and failure to prove security against liability.

No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been released.

As a result of the incident, however, the program has confirmed that Tongamoa has been indefinitely suspended from all football-related activities.

Tongamoa, a former four-star prospect, transferred to the Cyclones from the junior college level prior to the 2017 season. The rising redshirt senior played in four games for ISU last year, and is expected to play a bigger role in the Cyclones’ interior line rotation this season.