Nick Saban is breaking out his dancing shoes on recruiting trail

It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again, because videos of coaches doing anything and whatever it takes to win over the hearts of recruits and their families is in full swing. Leading the charge, naturally, is Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who is no stranger to breaking out his dancing shoes when the occasion calls for it. And when you are visiting one a potential recruit, you better make sure those dancing shoes are polished and ready to go.

But Saban is a mastermind when it comes to knowing what to do on the recruiting trail, and he never leaves Tuscaloosa without being ready to hit the dance floor at a moment’s notice. If there is a one percent chance dancing will help Saban add another prized recruit to his stable of quality players, then he will act on it with 100 percent certainty.

As Saban was working on recruiting cornerback Eddie Smith, the national championship coach was captured in a video doing the Cupid Shuffle with some of Smith’s family.

Smith is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, but the Louisiana native is considered to be deciding between Alabama, Mississippi State, and Missouri. With precious little time remaining before the next national signing day (February 7), we can only hope to see more coaches caught on film attempting to bust a move. If Saban’s going to do it, there is no excuse for any other coach not to do the same.

said it before, said it again: nick saban knows every single one of these dances. the electric slide, harlem shuffle…he's been recruiting for a long time. https://t.co/YPX2tQXYDs — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 28, 2018

Bomani Jones is spot on with this analysis.

And if there ever comes a time when Saban decides it is time to step away from coaching, here’s hoping he gets a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Helmet sticker to Dr. Saturday.

