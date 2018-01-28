Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

USC announces passing of Traveler VII

Part of the tradition of attending a USC football game is getting a chance to see the Trojan mascot ride out to the middle of the field on top of his white steed, Traveler. Sadly, USC has announced the passing of the latest in the line of horse mascots. Traveler VII, the horse that became the official on-field horse mascot for USC beginning in 2003, passed away at the age of 23.

The announcement of the passing of the former USC horse mascot was shared with a message on Facebook.

Traveler VII was retired from his USC duties following the Rose Bowl from the 2016 season, in which USC rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Penn State in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl until this past season when Georgia and Oklahoma edged the game from the previous season. USC introduced Traveler IX at USC’s 2017 season opener against Western Michigan last fall.

Traveler VII passed away at 14 years of age in 2013, never getting the opportunity to race onto the field and patrol the sidelines at a USC game.

Stanford RB Bryce Love wins Lombardi Award for 2017 season

Stanford running back Bryce Love added one more piece of hardware to his collection for the 2017 season on Saturday evening. Love was named the recipient of the Lombardi Award, becoming the first player in Stanford history to win the award in recognition of his performance on the field and leadership.

Love was one of seven finalists for the award this season. Other finalists included Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Saquon Barkley of Penn State, Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama, Joel Lanning of Iowa State, and Shaquem Griffin of UCF. The criteria for the award opened the award up to more positions as opposed to the previous restrictions to focus on interior linemen and linebackers. Beginning with this year’s award, the Lombardi Award was more of an overall player of the year accolade.

Love had previously been awarded the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in the nation in addition to being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. The Pac-12’s leading rusher, Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns to help lead Stanford into the Pac-12 championship game. Love was also the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta steals show in Senior Bowl; Baker Mayfield leaves early

The Senior Bowl can be a terrific opportunity for top senior prospects from the lower divisions of football to make a serious impact in the NFL draft cycle. On Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, it was Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta who shined the brightest in the annual Senior Bowl. Lauletta passed for a game-high 198 yards and three touchdowns to help the team of top seniors from the South blow out the North, 45-16.

Lauletta, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-CAA, took advantage of the opportunity against some of the top senior players college football had to offer in the top all-star game college football has. Lauletta connected on some big plays to LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (who had five receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown). Lauletta was named the Senior Bowl MVP for his performance.

Lauletta also showed off the ability to send a laser into the end zone when needed.

The South also got a big game out of Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White, who completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown. It was White who was one of the stars of the first half of the game. San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny was also making plays all day long, ending his final college game with 64 rushing yards on nine attempts and one 73-yard touchdown reception (after Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert made a nice play to avoid pressure).

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen had a slow start to the game once coming into the game for the North, but he was in control in the second half. Allen threw both of his touchdowns in the third quarter before ending his day with 158 yards and 9-of-13 passing.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the game for the North team but appeared just for a couple of offensive series before leaving the game late in the first quarter and then leaving the stadium entirely at halftime. After completing three of seven pass attempts for nine yards, Mayfield’s exit from the Senior Bowl came quickly. Mayfield reportedly left the stadium to return home to be with his mother, who was recently hospitalized for a heart condition. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk left Mobile, Alabama on Friday to attend the funeral services for former teammate Tyler Hilinski.

South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves had a solid outing in his home stadium. Reaves was tasked with covering Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki in coverage, and Reaves broke up two passes intended for one of the top tight ends in the country, including one on a two-point conversion try in the third quarter. Not too many players managed to cover Gesicki that well the past couple of seasons. Reaves also came up with an interception of Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee later in the third quarter.

Other players having solid outings included Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage (10 carries for 57 yards), Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup (3 receptions for 60 yards), and UCF wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (5 receptions, 79 yards, 1 TD).

There was a moment of comedy late in the game when UCF’s Shaquem Griffen was doing a sideline interview for the NFL Network. While discussing his chances of being invited to the NFL Combine and his tackling techniques, Griffen was alerted he was supposed to be on the field for punt coverage, which sent Griffen scrambling to get on the field before being pulled back to the sideline.

After having great weather all week long, the Senior Bowl moved to a running clock in the second half as the weather continued to turn nasty. And now, another Senior Bowl is in the books as some of the top seniors in college football now officially move on to pursue their NFL dreams.

Georgia football ticket prices to be discussed by athletic board

Georgia football fans should probably brace to shell out a few more dollars to see their Bulldogs in 2018. After a season with an SEC championship, Rose Bowl victory and an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game, it would seem likely that getting a ticket to a game in Sanford Stadium may come at a premium next fall. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ticket prices will be among the topics discussed at an upcoming UGA Athletic Board meeting.

Ticket prices for any sporting event will tend to go up over time, so it should come as no surprise tickets to Georgia football games could potentially see a bump for next season or beyond. The report from the AJC notes Georgia has increased the cost of a single game ticket twice since 2014, going from $40 prior to 2014 up to $50 this past season. It had been six years before Georgia bumped up the cost of a football ticket previously to 2014.

Of course, there is still a chance the Georgia athletic board could decide to stand pat on their ticket prices, but the benefit of increasing the price now may be too valuable to let slip by. Although the 2017 season ended without a national championship, Georgia appears to be well-situated to be a regular national title contender for the next couple of seasons and fans will be itching to get in the stadium for a game if they can.

Georgia will play home games against Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, UMass, and Georgia Tech this upcoming season. The 2019 season will see home games against Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Murray State in non-conference play and Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M in SEC play.

Report: Louisville to hire former Notre Dame and Auburn defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder

Louisville has reportedly found its new defensive coordinator. According to a report from Football Scoop, Brian VanGorder will be hired as the next defensive coordinator at Louisville.

VanGorder spent the 2017 season as a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State, and it was suspected VanGorder would be promoted by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to a full-time position on the coaching staff. Prior to being an analyst for Oklahoma State last season, VanGorder spent the 2016 season in a similar position for Kirby Smart at Georgia after spending the two previous seasons as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

With VanGorder as the defensive coordinator, Notre Dame ranked 45th and 42nd in the nation in total defense in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The Irish ranked 61st int he nation in scoring defense in 2016 after allowing 27.8 points per game.

VanGorder is a seasoned coach who has made many stops in college and the NFL over the years. In addition to his stops at Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma State, VanGorder has also made stops at UCF, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, and Auburn in college. In the NFL, VanGorder held assistant roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but it is his time with the Atlanta Falcons that is of note here. VanGorder was Bobby Petrino‘s linebacker coach during the head coach’s abbreviated stop in the NFL between jobs at Louisville and Arkansas. VanGorder remained in Atlanta for four more seasons as a defensive coordinator and will now be reunited with Petrino.

VanGorder will replace Peter Sirmon, who stepped down as defensive coordinator earlier this month.