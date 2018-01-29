Alabama RB Damien Harris asks UCF where their trophy is

UCF has had plenty of reasons to brag about their accomplishments of the 2017 season. The Knights went undefeated, captured the American Athletic Conference championship and then defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to take a claim in a national championship argument. As the only team to defeat the only team to beat both Georgia and Alabama this season, UCF had some fun with their national championship claims in recent weeks. Now, Alabama running back Damien Harris is dropping a dose of reality on the Knights with no chill.
The NFL held its Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday, and UCF was an honored guest for the game. The Knights were recognized for their 2017 season during a break in the Pro Bowl action, and images of the on-field celebration and recognition were shared on the Twitter account for UCF’s football program.
Seemingly having enough o the UCF national championship commentary, Harris took it upon himself to get involved with a reply to the UCF Twitter account when he asked where the photo with the national championship trophy was. That’s cold.
It may be no crystal ball trophy or the gold pillar that is the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, but UCF was presented with a national championship trophy this month by the college football community on Reddit, for what it’s worth.
UCF will continue to embrace their national championship claim, and others will weigh in to try and pour water on their parade. UCF won’t care. But it sure would be fun to see Alabama and UCF square off just for kicks.
Louisville has officially announced the addition of Brian VanGorder to be the new defensive coordinator for the Cardinals. The news of the pending staff addition came over the weekend, but Louisville formally announced the hiring of the former Notre Dame and Auburn defensive coordinator to fill the vacancy at the defensive coordinator position.
“I’ve known Brian for a long time and have an extremely high level of respect for everything he’s accomplished throughout his coaching career,” Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said in a released statement. “With over 30 years of coaching experience, Brian has coordinated defenses in the National Football League, and at the highest level in college football. He’s an outstanding teacher, a great communicator, and has displayed the ability to develop players at every level.
VanGorder spent the 2017 season as a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State, and it was suspected VanGorder would be promoted by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to a full-time position on the coaching staff. Prior to being an analyst for Oklahoma State last season, VanGorder spent the 2016 season in a similar position for Kirby Smart at Georgia after spending the two previous seasons as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.
With VanGorder as the defensive coordinator, Notre Dame ranked 45th and 42nd in the nation in total defense in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The Irish ranked 61st int he nation in scoring defense in 2016 after allowing 27.8 points per game.
VanGorder is a seasoned coach who has made many stops in college and the NFL over the years. In addition to his stops at Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma State, VanGorder has also made stops at UCF, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, and Auburn in college. In the NFL, VanGorder held assistant roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but it is his time with the Atlanta Falcons that is of note here. VanGorder was Patrino’s linebacker coach during the head coach’s abbreviated stop in the NFL between jobs at Louisville and Arkansas. VanGorder remained in Atlanta for four more seasons as a defensive coordinator and will now be reunited with Petrino.
VanGorder replaces Peter Sirmon, who stepped down as defensive coordinator earlier this month.
Kevin Stepherson‘s time at Notre Dame may have come to an end, but his off-field issues haven’t.
According to WNDU.com, Stepherson was arrested this past Friday night on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. What led to the wide receiver’s arrest and charges is unclear at this point.
Regardless of the how and why, this constitutes the fourth arrest for Stepherson in less than a year and a half.
Dec. 15, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program. The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.
Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.
At the time of the second suspension, Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.
Nearly two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Stepherson was one of four Fighting Irish football players who had been dismissed from the program.
It had been more than a month since an actual arrest had reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. With the window closing on this most recent weekend, it’s time, finally, to set that ticker back to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets, Iowa State’s Kamilo Tongamoa was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with four misdemeanor counts in connection to a traffic incident. The specific charges the defensive lineman is facing include operating while intoxicated, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to have a valid license or permit while operating a motor vehicle and failure to prove security against liability.
No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been released.
As a result of the incident, however, the program has confirmed that Tongamoa has been indefinitely suspended from all football-related activities.
Tongamoa, a former four-star prospect, transferred to the Cyclones from the junior college level prior to the 2017 season. The rising redshirt senior played in four games for ISU last year, and is expected to play a bigger role in the Cyclones’ interior line rotation this season.
Baylor will be down a wide receiver this spring, but it will be temporary. Sophomore Jared Atkinson will be taking some time off from school and football so he can be closer to his family this semester, but he says he will return to the program.
“I officially will be taking a semester off from Baylor University due to personal/family issues,” Atkinson said in a brief statement shared on Twitter. “I will most definitely be back to Baylor soon. I really just need this time off and to be close to my family.”
Atkinson’s mother, Mo Atkinson, is fighting breast cancer. She shared her appreciation for Baylor head coach Matt Rhule for allowing Jared the time away. Both of Atkinson’s parents took to Twitter to confirm Jared will be making his return to Baylor after the appropriate time off to be with the family.
Atkinson appeared in all 12 games for Baylor last season and was responsible for five receptions for 73 yards.