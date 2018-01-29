Alabama RB Damien Harris asks UCF where their trophy is

UCF has had plenty of reasons to brag about their accomplishments of the 2017 season. The Knights went undefeated, captured the American Athletic Conference championship and then defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to take a claim in a national championship argument. As the only team to defeat the only team to beat both Georgia and Alabama this season, UCF had some fun with their national championship claims in recent weeks. Now, Alabama running back Damien Harris is dropping a dose of reality on the Knights with no chill.

The NFL held its Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday, and UCF was an honored guest for the game. The Knights were recognized for their 2017 season during a break in the Pro Bowl action, and images of the on-field celebration and recognition were shared on the Twitter account for UCF’s football program.

Living the good life at UCF 😎#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/0j35gLn7oT — 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 28, 2018

Seemingly having enough o the UCF national championship commentary, Harris took it upon himself to get involved with a reply to the UCF Twitter account when he asked where the photo with the national championship trophy was. That’s cold.

These pictures are live! Where can i find one with y’all holding the trophy? https://t.co/eo4O6daenL — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 29, 2018

It may be no crystal ball trophy or the gold pillar that is the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, but UCF was presented with a national championship trophy this month by the college football community on Reddit, for what it’s worth.

UCF will continue to embrace their national championship claim, and others will weigh in to try and pour water on their parade. UCF won’t care. But it sure would be fun to see Alabama and UCF square off just for kicks.

