Dismissed Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson arrested for third time in a little over a month

Kevin Stepherson‘s time at Notre Dame may have come to an end, but his off-field issues haven’t.
According to WNDU.com, Stepherson was arrested this past Friday night on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. What led to the wide receiver’s arrest and charges is unclear at this point.
Regardless of the how and why, this constitutes the fourth arrest for Stepherson in less than a year and a half.
Dec. 15, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program. The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.
Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.
At the time of the second suspension, Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.
Nearly two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Stepherson was one of four Fighting Irish football players who had been dismissed from the program.
It had been more than a month since an actual arrest had reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. With the window closing on this most recent weekend, it’s time, finally, to set that ticker back to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets, Iowa State’s Kamilo Tongamoa was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with four misdemeanor counts in connection to a traffic incident. The specific charges the defensive lineman is facing include operating while intoxicated, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to have a valid license or permit while operating a motor vehicle and failure to prove security against liability.
No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been released.
As a result of the incident, however, the program has confirmed that Tongamoa has been indefinitely suspended from all football-related activities.
Tongamoa, a former four-star prospect, transferred to the Cyclones from the junior college level prior to the 2017 season. The rising redshirt senior played in four games for ISU last year, and is expected to play a bigger role in the Cyclones’ interior line rotation this season.
Baylor will be down a wide receiver this spring, but it will be temporary. Sophomore Jared Atkinson will be taking some time off from school and football so he can be closer to his family this semester, but he says he will return to the program.
“I officially will be taking a semester off from Baylor University due to personal/family issues,” Atkinson said in a brief statement shared on Twitter. “I will most definitely be back to Baylor soon. I really just need this time off and to be close to my family.”
Atkinson’s mother, Mo Atkinson, is fighting breast cancer. She shared her appreciation for Baylor head coach Matt Rhule for allowing Jared the time away. Both of Atkinson’s parents took to Twitter to confirm Jared will be making his return to Baylor after the appropriate time off to be with the family.
Atkinson appeared in all 12 games for Baylor last season and was responsible for five receptions for 73 yards.
Iowa scored one of the loudest upsets of the 2017 college football season when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium. At the time, the loss put a huge dent in Ohio State’s playoff hopes and the lopsided setback to Iowa ultimately proved to be the deciding hurdle that prevented Ohio State from playing in the College Football Playoff (allowing Alabama to go on and so some damage instead). Now, two Iowa players are auctioning off the special alternate jerseys worn during the game in an effort to raise money for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor, each moving on from college football, are teaming up to try and raise money for the Children’s Hospital.
To put everyone at ease, this is not a violation of NCAA rules because both players are seniors moving on from college football, thus no longer having any eligibility or responsibilities to adhere to NCAA rules. Even if either player was returning, the NCAA would not be stupid enough to weigh in and block such a potential auction for a worthy cause, right? Right?!
As of this posting, Taylor says the bidding has gone up as high as $13,000. That is incredible.
The Children’s Hospital received a good dose of national exposure this past season with the introduction of a new tradition at all Iowa home games with fans in Kinnick Stadium taking a moment to wave to the children watching from the windows of the adjacent hospital at the end of the first quarter.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again, because videos of coaches doing anything and whatever it takes to win over the hearts of recruits and their families is in full swing. Leading the charge, naturally, is Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who is no stranger to breaking out his dancing shoes when the occasion calls for it. And when you are visiting one a potential recruit, you better make sure those dancing shoes are polished and ready to go.
But Saban is a mastermind when it comes to knowing what to do on the recruiting trail, and he never leaves Tuscaloosa without being ready to hit the dance floor at a moment’s notice. If there is a one percent chance dancing will help Saban add another prized recruit to his stable of quality players, then he will act on it with 100 percent certainty.
As Saban was working on recruiting cornerback Eddie Smith, the national championship coach was captured in a video doing the Cupid Shuffle with some of Smith’s family.
Smith is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, but the Louisiana native is considered to be deciding between Alabama, Mississippi State, and Missouri. With precious little time remaining before the next national signing day (February 7), we can only hope to see more coaches caught on film attempting to bust a move. If Saban’s going to do it, there is no excuse for any other coach not to do the same.
Bomani Jones is spot on with this analysis.
And if there ever comes a time when Saban decides it is time to step away from coaching, here’s hoping he gets a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”
