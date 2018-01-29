Dismissed Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson arrested for third time in a little over a month

Kevin Stepherson‘s time at Notre Dame may have come to an end, but his off-field issues haven’t.

According to WNDU.com, Stepherson was arrested this past Friday night on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. What led to the wide receiver’s arrest and charges is unclear at this point.

Regardless of the how and why, this constitutes the fourth arrest for Stepherson in less than a year and a half.

Dec. 15, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program. The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.

Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.

At the time of the second suspension, Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.

Nearly two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Stepherson was one of four Fighting Irish football players who had been dismissed from the program.