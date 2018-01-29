Kansas re-hires coaching veteran Bill Miller

Bill Miller is a veteran, both of Kansas and of college football coaching in general. He spent the 2009 season as the Jayhawks’ defensive coordinator, and once worked for Jimmy Johnson… at Oklahoma State.

On Monday, Kansas enlisted Miller for a second tour of duty as its linebackers coach.

“Bill Miller is as highly regarded as they come in the coaching community,” head coach David Beaty said in a statement. “The amount of respect he commands from his players and the coaches he works alongside is tremendous. He is a leader in our field when it comes to developing players, and I am ecstatic to have him joining our program.”

He spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State, but was not brought to Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher and was not retained by Willie Taggart. Miller, who jumped into coaching in 1978 as a graduate assistant at now-defunct UT-Arlington, has also previously coordinated defenses for Oklahoma State, Miami, Michigan State, Arizona and Western Michigan.

With Miller’s arrival, Todd Bradford will move to safeties, defensive coordinator Clint Bowen will move to cornerbacks and Kenny Perry will be KU’s special teams coordinator.

Kansas finished the 2017 season ranked 115th nationally in yards per play allowed and second-to-last in scoring defense.