Penn State wins Lambert Trophy as Eastern region’s top team

The 2017 season didn’t conclude with the type of hardware James Franklin and his Nittany Lions of Penn State hoped to win, but that doesn’t mean they went home empty handed. Penn State won the Fiesta Bowl as a consolation prize for coming this close to winning the Big Ten East and facing off with Wisconsin in a de fact College Football Playoff quarterfinal, and on Monday it was announced that Penn State had won the Lambert Trophy.
Given to the top college football team in the East, the Lambert Trophy was established by a pair of brothers, Victor and Henry Lambert, as a tribute to their father in 1936 and awarded annually ever since.
Penn State went 11-2 this season, losing only at Ohio State (by one) and at Michigan State (by three) in back-to-back weeks. The Nittany Lions were the only team in FBS to finish among the top seven nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense. Penn State finished the season ranked No. 8 nationally in both polls, the program’s second straight Top 10 finish.
This year’s win marks Penn State’s 31st Lambert Trophy honor, making Penn State far and away the most-honored program in the eight-decade history of the award. Army, who has not won since 1958, is holding steady in second place with seven Lambert trophies. In fact, Penn State’s nine back-to-back honors (the Nittany Lions also won in 2016) would stand in first place alone.
Penn State will accept the honor at the Eastern College Football Awards Banquet on Feb. 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Needing to fill one spot on the coaching staff, Rutgers head coach Chirs Ash has reportedly added former Miami Ohio defensive line coach Corey Brown to fill the same role on his staff in New Jersey. A report from NJ.com confirmed the hiring of Brown over the weekend.
Brown will come to Rutgers after four years at Miami Ohio, but Brown is no stranger to the Big Ten. Brown played college football at Iowa. Brown will have a young defensive line to work with at Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights continue to try and beef up their presence on the line against Big Ten opposition. The disadvantages on the line of scrimmage continue to be one of the biggest areas of concern for Rutgers as the program prepares for its fourth season as a Big Ten member in 2018.
Rutgers was 12th in the Big Ten with 16.0 sacks and 13th in the conference with 50.0 tackles for loss last season. The Scarlet Knights also ranked 11th in the Big Ten in rushing defense after allowing 181.83 rushing yards per game.
Ash has taken strides in attempting to change the way the defensive line has been built, but the kind of change Rutgers has needed to undergo does take time before the program can start going toe-to-toe with division opponents like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, and Michigan State. It may end up being another work in progress this upcoming season.
Brown will replace Shane Burnham as defensive line coach. Burnham left Rutgers for a job at UCF with new head coach Josh Heupel.
Louisville has officially announced the addition of Brian VanGorder to be the new defensive coordinator for the Cardinals. The news of the pending staff addition came over the weekend, but Louisville formally announced the hiring of the former Notre Dame and Auburn defensive coordinator to fill the vacancy at the defensive coordinator position.
“I’ve known Brian for a long time and have an extremely high level of respect for everything he’s accomplished throughout his coaching career,” Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said in a released statement. “With over 30 years of coaching experience, Brian has coordinated defenses in the National Football League, and at the highest level in college football. He’s an outstanding teacher, a great communicator, and has displayed the ability to develop players at every level.
VanGorder spent the 2017 season as a defensive analyst for Oklahoma State, and it was suspected VanGorder would be promoted by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to a full-time position on the coaching staff. Prior to being an analyst for Oklahoma State last season, VanGorder spent the 2016 season in a similar position for Kirby Smart at Georgia after spending the two previous seasons as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.
With VanGorder as the defensive coordinator, Notre Dame ranked 45th and 42nd in the nation in total defense in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The Irish ranked 61st int he nation in scoring defense in 2016 after allowing 27.8 points per game.
VanGorder is a seasoned coach who has made many stops in college and the NFL over the years. In addition to his stops at Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma State, VanGorder has also made stops at UCF, Central Michigan, Western Illinois, and Auburn in college. In the NFL, VanGorder held assistant roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but it is his time with the Atlanta Falcons that is of note here. VanGorder was Patrino’s linebacker coach during the head coach’s abbreviated stop in the NFL between jobs at Louisville and Arkansas. VanGorder remained in Atlanta for four more seasons as a defensive coordinator and will now be reunited with Petrino.
VanGorder replaces Peter Sirmon, who stepped down as defensive coordinator earlier this month.
UCF has had plenty of reasons to brag about their accomplishments of the 2017 season. The Knights went undefeated, captured the American Athletic Conference championship and then defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to take a claim in a national championship argument. As the only team to defeat the only team to beat both Georgia and Alabama this season, UCF had some fun with their national championship claims in recent weeks. Now, Alabama running back Damien Harris is dropping a dose of reality on the Knights with no chill.
The NFL held its Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday, and UCF was an honored guest for the game. The Knights were recognized for their 2017 season during a break in the Pro Bowl action, and images of the on-field celebration and recognition were shared on the Twitter account for UCF’s football program.
Seemingly having enough o the UCF national championship commentary, Harris took it upon himself to get involved with a reply to the UCF Twitter account when he asked where the photo with the national championship trophy was. That’s cold.
It may be no crystal ball trophy or the gold pillar that is the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, but UCF was presented with a national championship trophy this month by the college football community on Reddit, for what it’s worth.
UCF will continue to embrace their national championship claim, and others will weigh in to try and pour water on their parade. UCF won’t care. But it sure would be fun to see Alabama and UCF square off just for kicks.
Kevin Stepherson‘s time at Notre Dame may have come to an end, but his off-field issues haven’t.
According to WNDU.com, Stepherson was arrested this past Friday night on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. What led to the wide receiver’s arrest and charges is unclear at this point.
Regardless of the how and why, this constitutes the fourth arrest for Stepherson in less than a year and a half.
Dec. 15, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program. The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.
Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.
At the time of the second suspension, Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.
Nearly two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Stepherson was one of four Fighting Irish football players who had been dismissed from the program.