USC sells naming rights for LA Coliseum to United Airlines

Times are a’changing in Los Angeles. The city is gearing up for a run at the 2024 Summer Olympics and, as such, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is getting renovated. A $270 million renovation is now underway, which will improve the 93-year-old building’s concourses with new seating and a new press box.
The deal is the richest naming rights agreement on record in college sports, paying the Trojans $69 million over 15 years. However, after 93 years as “The Coliseum,” the colloquial name isn’t changing at his point — at least not among people who aren’t contractually obligated to call it the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. For further evidence, consult your personal rolodex for all of the times people in your every day life didn’t refer to the home of the Sugar Bowl and the New Orleans Saints as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, despite that being its official name.
The new name is… not going over well with USC’s constituents.
USC’s marching band began playing right after Nikias announced the naming-rights deal. One booster in the back: “I’m not clapping for that.”
Bill Miller is a veteran, both of Kansas and of college football coaching in general. He spent the 2009 season as the Jayhawks’ defensive coordinator, and once worked for Jimmy Johnson… at Oklahoma State.
On Monday, Kansas enlisted Miller for a second tour of duty as its linebackers coach.
“Bill Miller is as highly regarded as they come in the coaching community,” head coach David Beaty said in a statement. “The amount of respect he commands from his players and the coaches he works alongside is tremendous. He is a leader in our field when it comes to developing players, and I am ecstatic to have him joining our program.”
He spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State, but was not brought to Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher and was not retained by Willie Taggart. Miller, who jumped into coaching in 1978 as a graduate assistant at now-defunct UT-Arlington, has also previously coordinated defenses for Oklahoma State, Miami, Michigan State, Arizona and Western Michigan.
With Miller’s arrival, Todd Bradford will move to safeties, defensive coordinator Clint Bowen will move to cornerbacks and Kenny Perry will be KU’s special teams coordinator.
Kansas finished the 2017 season ranked 115th nationally in yards per play allowed and second-to-last in scoring defense.
Iowa pair raises $13,000 for Iowa Children’s Hospital by auctioning off all-black uniforms from Ohio State upset
There are two things that Iowa fans will remember about the 2017 season. First, it was the season in which everyone’s new favorite tradition, the end–of-the-first-quarter wave to the nearby University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, started.
The second is for the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 blowout of Ohio State. That Nov. 4 day will go down as one of the most randomly fun days in Hawkeye history. Ohio State rolled into Iowa City riding a 5-game winning streak over Iowa, without a loss to the Hawkeyes since 2004. The Buckeyes had just beaten then-No. 2 Penn State in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory a week prior. Iowa was 5-3.
The score was knotted at 17-17 20 minutes in, but Iowa ripped off 31 straight points, throwing for 244 yards and rushing for 243 while intercepting J.T. Barrett four times. The win didn’t significantly change Iowa’s season — in fact, the Hawkeyes dropped their next two games after this — but it did knock Ohio State and the entire Big Ten out of the College Football Playoff.
And they did it while wearing snazzy all-black alternate uniforms.
Two Hawkeyes players decided to combine those two elements into something good. Defensive backs Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor decided to auction off their helmet, jersey and cleats from that game, with all the proceeds going to the UI Children’s Hospital.
Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital! Let’s get the most we can for these kids! Its the least we can do! Who’s in?! Starts now!!
Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital.. Its the least we can do. Starts now! Me and @Miles_Taylor19
The entire auction played out on Twitter, with the winning bid rising to $13,000, given by an anonymous bidder.
Due to the lack of bids this past hour, the auction for the Alternate Black Jerseys, Helmets, and Cleats has come to an end! The winner would like to remain anonymous with a final bid of $13,000! Thank you everyone for wanting to make a difference for the kids! God Bless&Go Hawks
Before you ask, both players have exhausted their eligibility, so Iowa is not at risk for an NCAA violation here. And just the thought that a school or two of its players could get in trouble for doing something so creative and selfless is a sad commentary on where the NCAA stands in the first place.
Penn State wins Lambert Trophy as Eastern region’s top team
The 2017 season didn’t conclude with the type of hardware James Franklin and his Nittany Lions of Penn State hoped to win, but that doesn’t mean they went home empty handed. Penn State won the Fiesta Bowl as a consolation prize for coming this close to winning the Big Ten East and facing off with Wisconsin in a de fact College Football Playoff quarterfinal, and on Monday it was announced that Penn State had won the Lambert Trophy.
Given to the top college football team in the East, the Lambert Trophy was established by a pair of brothers, Victor and Henry Lambert, as a tribute to their father in 1936 and awarded annually ever since.
Penn State went 11-2 this season, losing only at Ohio State (by one) and at Michigan State (by three) in back-to-back weeks. The Nittany Lions were the only team in FBS to finish among the top seven nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense. Penn State finished the season ranked No. 8 nationally in both polls, the program’s second straight Top 10 finish.
This year’s win marks Penn State’s 31st Lambert Trophy honor, making Penn State far and away the most-honored program in the eight-decade history of the award. Army, who has not won since 1958, is holding steady in second place with seven Lambert trophies. In fact, Penn State’s nine back-to-back honors (the Nittany Lions also won in 2016) would stand in first place alone.
Penn State will accept the honor at the Eastern College Football Awards Banquet on Feb. 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Needing to fill one spot on the coaching staff, Rutgers head coach Chirs Ash has reportedly added former Miami Ohio defensive line coach Corey Brown to fill the same role on his staff in New Jersey. A report from NJ.com confirmed the hiring of Brown over the weekend.
Brown will come to Rutgers after four years at Miami Ohio, but Brown is no stranger to the Big Ten. Brown played college football at Iowa. Brown will have a young defensive line to work with at Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights continue to try and beef up their presence on the line against Big Ten opposition. The disadvantages on the line of scrimmage continue to be one of the biggest areas of concern for Rutgers as the program prepares for its fourth season as a Big Ten member in 2018.
Rutgers was 12th in the Big Ten with 16.0 sacks and 13th in the conference with 50.0 tackles for loss last season. The Scarlet Knights also ranked 11th in the Big Ten in rushing defense after allowing 181.83 rushing yards per game.
Ash has taken strides in attempting to change the way the defensive line has been built, but the kind of change Rutgers has needed to undergo does take time before the program can start going toe-to-toe with division opponents like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, and Michigan State. It may end up being another work in progress this upcoming season.
Brown will replace Shane Burnham as defensive line coach. Burnham left Rutgers for a job at UCF with new head coach Josh Heupel.