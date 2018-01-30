Getty Images

Alabama lands grad transfer kicker from Temple

By John TaylorJan 30, 2018
With the kicker that could’ve cost him his record-tying sixth national championship gone, Nick Saban is on the hunt for a new one.  Monday, the Alabama head coach may have found said new one from a Group of Five program.

On his personal Instagram account, Austin Jones announced that he has decided to transfer to Alabama from Temple.  As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the kicker’s final season of eligibility, one in which he will, at least initially, be a walk-on.

From 2014 until midway through the 2016 season, Jones was the Owls’ primary placekicker. A torn ACL cost the Orlando native the remainder of 2016 as well as his job for most of the 2017 season.

For his time with the AAC school, Jones hit on 50-of-67 field goal attempts and 102-of-104 extra point attempts.

Two Nebraska players hospitalized following workouts, since released

By John TaylorJan 30, 2018
The term “rhabdomyolysis” has entered the college football discussion yet again.

New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star Tuesday morning that two of his Cornhuskers football players were hospitalized recently and treated for rhabdomyolysis following a winter workout.  The two players involved were wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (pictured) and defensive lineman Dylan Owen, the former who was hospitalized for three days and the latter two.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

“Anything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility,” Frost said. “Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do absolutely the best they could to make sure the transition went smooth, but two kids that exerted themselves too far…

“I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players is always going to be our primary concern. It’s been kind of a scary deal and both kids are doing fine now.”

The Boston Sports Medicine and Performance Group describes rhabdomyolysis thusly:

Rhabdomyolysis is defined as “a degeneration of muscle cells and is characterized by a group of conditions including muscle pain, tenderness, weakness, and swelling; myoglobinuria (presence of myoglobin in the urine); and increased levels of sarcoplasmic (muscle) proteins and other muscle constituents in the blood.”

“One of the proteins released from damaged muscle cells is myoglobin. High levels of myoglobin in the blood (myoglobinemia) result in a “spill over” of myoglobin into the urine (myoglobinuria). In certain situations, myoglobin can precipitate in the kidneys and cause renal failure.”

“Equally dangerous can be the leakage of potassium into the bloodstream, which under certain circumstances can interfere with propagation of the heartbeat. Another danger is posed by the possible leakage of excessive calcium into the cell, creating a state of hypocalcemia in the bloodstream, which can lead to irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, and other symptoms.

In June of 2011, a dozen Iowa football players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis for various lengths of time following a workout.  A year ago at this time, several Oregon football players were hospitalized as well with the same issue.

Devin Winters, 2018 prospect being recruited by Ole Miss, Syracuse, dies suddenly

By John TaylorJan 30, 2018
Less than two weeks before National Signing Day, tragedy has struck the recruiting trail.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, New Orleans high schooler Devin Winters was found unconscious in his home last Thursday night and was unable to be revived.  He was just 19 years old.

Details surrounding Winters’ passing, including a cause of death, have not been revealed.

“I’m so proud of him, and he was so loved,” Winters’ mother, Cavanda Kelley, told the Times-Picayune. “I know he’s in a better place right now. It’s hard. I’m trying. I’ve got a lot of support, and I thank everybody for it. [There are] so many people out here, half of them I don’t even know, but I’m thankful and grateful for everybody who came out to show love and support for my son.”

Winters, a two-star defensive lineman, was scheduled to take an official visit to Syracuse this weekend and then take one to Ole Miss the following weekend, just a couple of days before signing day.  The Daily Advertiser labeled Winters as a soft commit to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns along with the Power Five interest.

“Very saddened by the unexpected (news),” former UL head coach and current Mississippi State tight ends coach Mark Hudspeth told the paper.  Billy Napier, the coach who replaced Hudspeth with the Ragin’ Cajuns, had continued to recruit the lineman.

Winters had also held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oregon State and SMU.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those affected by Winters’ passing.

Texas Tech taps Western Michigan’s Kevin Johns as new OC

By John TaylorJan 30, 2018
A little piece of MACtion has found its way to Lubbock.

Tuesday morning, Texas Tech announced the hiring of Kevin Johns as Kliff Kingsbury‘s new offensive coordinator. In addition to coordinating duties, Johns will also serve as the Red Raiders’ inside wide receivers coach.

Johns replaces Eric Morris, who left Tech to take over as the head coach at Incarnate Word.

“We’re excited to have Coach Johns join our staff,” Kingsbury said in a statement. “He has a tremendous record as one of the top offensive minds in college football, and I know he will be a great resource for our staff and players. We’d like to welcome him, his wife Krista and his three sons to Lubbock.”

Johns comes to Tech after spending one season as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan.  Prior to that, he was on Kevin Wilson’s Indiana coaching staff for six seasons — co-coordinator from 2011-13, solo coordinator from 2014-16.  he also coached quarterbacks and receivers during his time with the Hoosiers.

From 2004-10 Johns was an assistant at Northwestern.

“It’s a privilege to join the staff Coach Kingsbury has assembled,” Johns said. “Texas Tech has long been known as one of the top offenses in the country, and it’s an honor to work alongside Coach Kingsbury in continuing that tradition. I’m fortunate for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Son of Navy OC Ivin Jasper receives heart transplant

The Jasper family
By John TaylorJan 30, 2018
After waiting nearly six months, The Jasper family has received the gift of life.

Jarren Jasper, the 14-year-old son of Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, was rushed into surgery late Monday night and underwent a heart transplant.  The younger Jasper had originally undergone surgery this past August to fix an abnormally fast heart rate when complications arose, triggering the need for a new heart.

In the interim, Jasper had spent four months being kept alive, the Washington Post wrote, “with a mechanical pump called a left ventricular assist device helping his heart deliver blood throughout his body.” Late last night, the family’s miracle arrived.

Jasper’s surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C.  The family could never travel far from their Annapolis home as they awaited word that a suitable heart had been found.

All the best to the Jasper family in general and Jarren in particular as the young man takes these first huge steps toward living a normal, full life.