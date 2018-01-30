Alabama lands grad transfer kicker from Temple

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With the kicker that could’ve cost him his record-tying sixth national championship gone, Nick Saban is on the hunt for a new one. Monday, the Alabama head coach may have found said new one from a Group of Five program.

On his personal Instagram account, Austin Jones announced that he has decided to transfer to Alabama from Temple. As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the kicker’s final season of eligibility, one in which he will, at least initially, be a walk-on.

From 2014 until midway through the 2016 season, Jones was the Owls’ primary placekicker. A torn ACL cost the Orlando native the remainder of 2016 as well as his job for most of the 2017 season.

For his time with the AAC school, Jones hit on 50-of-67 field goal attempts and 102-of-104 extra point attempts.