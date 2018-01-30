Arkansas to pay Bret Bielema nearly $12 million not to coach

Some people like to say being a bullpen catcher or a backup quarterback is the best job in sports. And they are definitely good gigs. You get all the perks of being a professional athlete without having to actually play.
But neither of those jobs are the best in sports. The best? A fired big-time football coach.
Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema will bring home $11.935 million over the next three years, according to a settlement reached between Bielema and the Razorback Foundation, which was announced Tuesday.
That sum will be paid out in monthly installments through 2020, which equates to roughly $350,000 a month.
Those payments will be offset by the salary Bielema earns should he choose to take a new job, but either way Mr. Borderline Erotic will take home at least $350,000 a month over the next three years.
He could also choose not to work and still take home that 350 large every single month. That’s what makes being a fired coach such a good job.
Virginia Tech has extended head coach Justin Fuente for another season, the Hokies announced Tuesday. He now remains under contract through 2024.
“We are very committed to Coach Fuente and his staff on a long-term basis,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement. “He has been very loyal and is a tremendous fit at Virginia Tech. We believe in further solidifying the upward trajectory of our football program by investing in him, as well as the wonderful coaches and staff surrounding him. We are pleased to provide additional support staff and resources to our football program.”
According to Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times, Fuente’s extension will come with a bump in salary from $3.25 million in 2017 to $4 million in ’18. That figure will rise to $5 million if he stays through the life of the contract. But he’ll never see the end of this current deal, because if Fuente is still in Blacksburg in 2024 he’ll have one (or two, or three) new contracts before that.
The school also announced in an increased commitment to Fuente through an increased salary pool for his assistants and support staff. His assistants will be paid an extra $435,000 in 2018, which includes a $175,000 salary for 10th assistant coach Adam Lechtenburg, who was promoted from the support staff.
“Jenny and our three daughters are very fortunate to call Blacksburg and Virginia Tech our home,” Fuente said. “Ensuring that we were able to retain and reward our very talented and dedicated assistant coaching staff was very important to me. The loyalty and dedication of our assistant coaches and support team is unwavering. I’m very appreciative of the additions and enhancements we are making to our facilities and support staff. I’m very proud to be a Hokie!”
Fuente is one of six FBS head coaches to win at least nine games in each of the past four seasons, joining Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Urban Meyer, Mark Richt and Bryan Harsin. Fuente is 38-14 since 2014 and 19-8 in two seasons at Virginia Tech.
Herm Edwards has his first big recruiting win as Arizona State’s head coach.
Stanford graduate transfer Casey Tucker announced Tuesday he has chosen to spend his final season as a Sun Devil, stating on Instagram, “I am beyond excited to announce that I will be coming home to play my last year of eligibility at Arizona State University. I am extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to show all the work I have put in through this process. I can’t wait to go out and earn what I know this team and I, are capable of. Thank you Coach Edwards, coach Christensen, coach Likens, and the whole ASU staff.”
Tucker started 14 games for the Cardinal at right tackle in 2015 before injury woes cost him a spot in the starting lineup. He was passed on the depth chart by true freshman Walker Little in 2017.
A Gilbert, Ariz., native, Tucker took an official visit to Texas and was scheduled to also visit Colorado, but canceled that visit in order to return home.
Notre Dame has added a very experienced Power Five assistant to Brian Kelly‘s coaching staff, with the football program announcing the hiring of Terry Joseph Tuesday.
Joseph comes to Notre Dame after spending one season as the defensive backs coach at North Carolina. In fact, Joseph has spent the eight seasons as the defensive backs/secondary coach at Power Five programs, including stops at Texas A&M (2014-16), Nebraska (2012-13) and Tennessee (2010-11).
“Having the chance to coach at Notre Dame is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Joseph in a statement. “There are a lot of great programs in the nation but there is truly only one Notre Dame. I’m looking forward to working with Coach Kelly, the rest of the staff and embracing the opportunity to compete on a national stage in pursuit of this program’s mission: to graduate all of its players and win a national championship.”
“Terry has an excellent reputation as a quality teacher and coach, as well as a committed recruiter,” Kelly said. “He has developed all-conference caliber players at each of his earlier stops, including Power Five programs North Carolina, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Tennessee. Our players will certainly benefit from Terry’s teaching in terms of football, but I’m probably more excited to see our players benefit from his leadership skills away from football.
Joseph’s first job at the FBS level came as the secondary coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09. He also served as the recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs during his time in Ruston.
The term “rhabdomyolysis” has entered the college football discussion yet again.
New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star Tuesday morning that two of his Cornhuskers football players were hospitalized recently and treated for rhabdomyolysis following a winter workout. The two players involved were wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (pictured) and defensive lineman Dylan Owen, the former who was hospitalized for three days and the latter two.
Both have since been released from the hospital.
“Anything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility,” Frost said. “Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do absolutely the best they could to make sure the transition went smooth, but two kids that exerted themselves too far…
“I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players is always going to be our primary concern. It’s been kind of a scary deal and both kids are doing fine now.”
The Boston Sports Medicine and Performance Group describes rhabdomyolysis thusly:
Rhabdomyolysis is defined as “a degeneration of muscle cells and is characterized by a group of conditions including muscle pain, tenderness, weakness, and swelling; myoglobinuria (presence of myoglobin in the urine); and increased levels of sarcoplasmic (muscle) proteins and other muscle constituents in the blood.”
“One of the proteins released from damaged muscle cells is myoglobin. High levels of myoglobin in the blood (myoglobinemia) result in a “spill over” of myoglobin into the urine (myoglobinuria). In certain situations, myoglobin can precipitate in the kidneys and cause renal failure.”
“Equally dangerous can be the leakage of potassium into the bloodstream, which under certain circumstances can interfere with propagation of the heartbeat. Another danger is posed by the possible leakage of excessive calcium into the cell, creating a state of hypocalcemia in the bloodstream, which can lead to irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, and other symptoms.
In June of 2011, a dozen Iowa football players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis for various lengths of time following a workout. A year ago at this time, several Oregon football players were hospitalized as well with the same issue.