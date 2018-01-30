Arkansas to pay Bret Bielema nearly $12 million not to coach

Some people like to say being a bullpen catcher or a backup quarterback is the best job in sports. And they are definitely good gigs. You get all the perks of being a professional athlete without having to actually play.

But neither of those jobs are the best in sports. The best? A fired big-time football coach.

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema will bring home $11.935 million over the next three years, according to a settlement reached between Bielema and the Razorback Foundation, which was announced Tuesday.

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and the Razorback Foundation have agreed to an $11.935M buyout, paid out monthly through 2020. pic.twitter.com/kvGRqhh7n3 — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) January 30, 2018

That sum will be paid out in monthly installments through 2020, which equates to roughly $350,000 a month.

Those payments will be offset by the salary Bielema earns should he choose to take a new job, but either way Mr. Borderline Erotic will take home at least $350,000 a month over the next three years.

He could also choose not to work and still take home that 350 large every single month. That’s what makes being a fired coach such a good job.