Brady Hoke reportedly lands job as NFL DL coach

In a coaching career that stretches back nearly four decades, it appears Brady Hoke is headed to the NFL for the first time.
According to both SiriusXM‘s Alex Marvez and Bruce Feldman of FOXSports/SI.com, Hoke has taken a position on Ron Rivera‘s coaching staff with the Carolina Panthers. Specifically, Hoke is expected to be the NFL club’s defensive line coach.
As noted by ESPN.com, Hoke would “replace Eric Washington, who was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Steve Wilks, who last week was hired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.”
Monday evening, Gundy confirmed on Twitter that he has hired Jim Knowles as his new defensive coordinator. Knowles replaces Glenn Spencer, who served as Gundy’s solo or co-coordinator since 2011. All told, Spencer had spent 10 years on Gundy’s OSU coaching staff.
Knowles, meanwhile, had spent the past eight seasons as the defensive coordinator at Duke. During that stretch, he had also coached safeties (2010-11) and inside linebackers (2015-17).
What if any positional groups Knowles will be responsible for in Stillwater is unclear at this time. What’s also unclear is the specific responsibilities for five other hires announced in the same Gundy tweet.
Bill Miller is a veteran, both of Kansas and of college football coaching in general. He spent the 2009 season as the Jayhawks’ defensive coordinator, and once worked for Jimmy Johnson… at Oklahoma State.
On Monday, Kansas enlisted Miller for a second tour of duty as its linebackers coach.
“Bill Miller is as highly regarded as they come in the coaching community,” head coach David Beaty said in a statement. “The amount of respect he commands from his players and the coaches he works alongside is tremendous. He is a leader in our field when it comes to developing players, and I am ecstatic to have him joining our program.”
He spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State, but was not brought to Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher and was not retained by Willie Taggart. Miller, who jumped into coaching in 1978 as a graduate assistant at now-defunct UT-Arlington, has also previously coordinated defenses for Oklahoma State, Miami, Michigan State, Arizona and Western Michigan.
With Miller’s arrival, Todd Bradford will move to safeties, defensive coordinator Clint Bowen will move to cornerbacks and Kenny Perry will be KU’s special teams coordinator.
Kansas finished the 2017 season ranked 115th nationally in yards per play allowed and second-to-last in scoring defense.
Iowa pair raises $13,000 for Iowa Children’s Hospital by auctioning off all-black uniforms from Ohio State upset
There are two things that Iowa fans will remember about the 2017 season. First, it was the season in which everyone’s new favorite tradition, the end–of-the-first-quarter wave to the nearby University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, started.
The second is for the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 blowout of Ohio State. That Nov. 4 day will go down as one of the most randomly fun days in Hawkeye history. Ohio State rolled into Iowa City riding a 5-game winning streak over Iowa, without a loss to the Hawkeyes since 2004. The Buckeyes had just beaten then-No. 2 Penn State in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory a week prior. Iowa was 5-3.
The score was knotted at 17-17 20 minutes in, but Iowa ripped off 31 straight points, throwing for 244 yards and rushing for 243 while intercepting J.T. Barrett four times. The win didn’t significantly change Iowa’s season — in fact, the Hawkeyes dropped their next two games after this — but it did knock Ohio State and the entire Big Ten out of the College Football Playoff.
And they did it while wearing snazzy all-black alternate uniforms.
Two Hawkeyes players decided to combine those two elements into something good. Defensive backs Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor decided to auction off their helmet, jersey and cleats from that game, with all the proceeds going to the UI Children’s Hospital.
The entire auction played out on Twitter, with the winning bid rising to $13,000, given by an anonymous bidder.
Before you ask, both players have exhausted their eligibility, so Iowa is not at risk for an NCAA violation here. And just the thought that a school or two of its players could get in trouble for doing something so creative and selfless is a sad commentary on where the NCAA stands in the first place.
USC sells naming rights for LA Coliseum to United Airlines
Times are a’changing in Los Angeles. The city is gearing up for a run at the 2024 Summer Olympics and, as such, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is getting renovated. A $270 million renovation is now underway, which will improve the 93-year-old building’s concourses with new seating and a new press box.
The deal is the richest naming rights agreement on record in college sports, paying the Trojans $69 million over 15 years. However, after 93 years as “The Coliseum,” the colloquial name isn’t changing at his point — at least not among people who aren’t contractually obligated to call it the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. For further evidence, consult your personal rolodex for all of the times people in your every day life didn’t refer to the home of the Sugar Bowl and the New Orleans Saints as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, despite that being its official name.
The new name is… not going over well with USC’s constituents.
USC’s marching band began playing right after Nikias announced the naming-rights deal. One booster in the back: “I’m not clapping for that.”