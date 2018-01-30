Brady Hoke reportedly lands job as NFL DL coach

There are two things that Iowa fans will remember about the 2017 season. First, it was the season in which everyone’s new favorite tradition, the end–of-the-first-quarter wave to the nearby University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, started.

The second is for the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 blowout of Ohio State. That Nov. 4 day will go down as one of the most randomly fun days in Hawkeye history. Ohio State rolled into Iowa City riding a 5-game winning streak over Iowa, without a loss to the Hawkeyes since 2004. The Buckeyes had just beaten then-No. 2 Penn State in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory a week prior. Iowa was 5-3.

The score was knotted at 17-17 20 minutes in, but Iowa ripped off 31 straight points, throwing for 244 yards and rushing for 243 while intercepting J.T. Barrett four times. The win didn’t significantly change Iowa’s season — in fact, the Hawkeyes dropped their next two games after this — but it did knock Ohio State and the entire Big Ten out of the College Football Playoff.

And they did it while wearing snazzy all-black alternate uniforms.

Two Hawkeyes players decided to combine those two elements into something good. Defensive backs Josh Jackson and Miles Taylor decided to auction off their helmet, jersey and cleats from that game, with all the proceeds going to the UI Children’s Hospital.

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital! Let’s get the most we can for these kids! Its the least we can do! Who’s in?! Starts now!! — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Auctioning off my Alternate Black Iowa Jersey, Helmet, and Cleats worn in the win of Ohio State to raise money for the UI Children’s Hospital! All of the money is going to go the hospital.. Its the least we can do. Starts now! Me and @Miles_Taylor19 — joshua r. jackson (@IM_TEXAS_TRILL) January 28, 2018

The entire auction played out on Twitter, with the winning bid rising to $13,000, given by an anonymous bidder.

Due to the lack of bids this past hour, the auction for the Alternate Black Jerseys, Helmets, and Cleats has come to an end! The winner would like to remain anonymous with a final bid of $13,000! Thank you everyone for wanting to make a difference for the kids! God Bless&Go Hawks — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) January 28, 2018

Before you ask, both players have exhausted their eligibility, so Iowa is not at risk for an NCAA violation here. And just the thought that a school or two of its players could get in trouble for doing something so creative and selfless is a sad commentary on where the NCAA stands in the first place.