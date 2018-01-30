Ex-A&M, Nebraska assistant Terry Joseph hired by Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added a very experienced Power Five assistant to Brian Kelly‘s coaching staff, with the football program announcing the hiring of Terry Joseph Tuesday.

Joseph comes to Notre Dame after spending one season as the defensive backs coach at North Carolina. In fact, Joseph has spent the eight seasons as the defensive backs/secondary coach at Power Five programs, including stops at Texas A&M (2014-16), Nebraska (2012-13) and Tennessee (2010-11).

“Having the chance to coach at Notre Dame is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Joseph in a statement. “There are a lot of great programs in the nation but there is truly only one Notre Dame. I’m looking forward to working with Coach Kelly, the rest of the staff and embracing the opportunity to compete on a national stage in pursuit of this program’s mission: to graduate all of its players and win a national championship.”

“Terry has an excellent reputation as a quality teacher and coach, as well as a committed recruiter,” Kelly said. “He has developed all-conference caliber players at each of his earlier stops, including Power Five programs North Carolina, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Tennessee. Our players will certainly benefit from Terry’s teaching in terms of football, but I’m probably more excited to see our players benefit from his leadership skills away from football.

Joseph’s first job at the FBS level came as the secondary coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09. He also served as the recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs during his time in Ruston.