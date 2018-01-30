Jabril Robinson announces transfer from Clemson

An embarrassment of defensive line riches will return to Clemson for the 2018 season. Thanks in large part to those returns, the Tigers have now lost some depth from that unit.

On the team’s official Twitter feed Monday night, Jabril Robinson announced that he has decided to “further my education and athletic career elsewhere.” As Robinson is leaving the Tigers as a graduate transfer, that elsewhere could be another FBS program for which he would be permitted to use his final season of eligibility.

In his social media missive, Robinson hinted that a better opportunity for playing time was the trigger for his decision.

"Clemson has developed me not only as a great football player but as an educated young man." Leaving @ClemsonUniv with a National Championship and a college degree, we wish the best for Jabril Robinson. Thank you, 5️⃣0️⃣! Forever a Tiger. Forever #ALLIN#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/zPKDHKTOOj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 29, 2018

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 81 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 46 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. After redshirting as a true freshman, Robinson played in 23 games and was credited with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1½ sacks.

Last season, he posted 19 of those tackles in 11 games.