Kevin Sumlin’s first Arizona coaching staff unveiled

A little over two weeks after he was officially hired, Kevin Sumlin has completed his first Arizona coaching staff.

Tuesday evening, UA announced the 10 assistants that will make up Sumlin’s staff as well as their assignments for the 2018 season. It had previously been confirmed that Noel Mazzone, who Sumlin brought with him from Texas A&M, would be the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator while Marcel Yates had been retained as defensive coordinator.

It had previously been reported that Jeremy Springer would be UA’s special teams coordinator as well.

Positionally on offense, the hirings of Clarence McKinney (running backs), Joe Gilbert (offensive line), Taylor Mazzone (outside receivers) and Theron Aych (inside receivers), who returns for his second season at Arizona, were announced.

Defensively, Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks), John Rushing (safeties) and Iona Uiagalelei (defensive line) were confirmed as newly-hired assistants as well.

“This is an outstanding staff that I am excited to introduce to our players, their families and our fans,” Sumlin said in a statement. “It’s important to me that each of our coaches be strong recruiters, while being the best at developing players on and off the field. Each of these assistant coaches are accomplished in those areas, and I am looking forward to our first season together.”