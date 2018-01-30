Rutgers names ex-Iowa lineman Corey Brown as DL coach

A former Big Ten football player has returned to the conference as an assistant coach.
Corey Brown, Rutgers confirmed via a press release, has been named as the Scarlet Knights’ new defensive line coach. Brown played at Iowa from 1995-99, starting 11 games as a senior his last season with the Hawkeyes.
RU’s offensive line coach, AJ Blazek, was Brown’s teammate in 1999 at IU.
“I am excited to welcome Corey to our program,” said head coach Chris Ash. “He is a great teacher and outstanding person. Our players will benefit from his playing and coaching experience.”
Prior to joining RU, Brown was the line coach at Miami of Ohio from 2014-17. His first job at the FBS level came at Notre Dame as a defensive graduate assistant (2012-13).
A little over two weeks after he was officially hired, Kevin Sumlin has completed his first Arizona coaching staff.
Tuesday evening, UA announced the 10 assistants that will make up Sumlin’s staff as well as their assignments for the 2018 season. It had previously been confirmed that Noel Mazzone, who Sumlin brought with him from Texas A&M, would be the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator while Marcel Yates had been retained as defensive coordinator.
It had previously been reported that Jeremy Springer would be UA’s special teams coordinator as well.
Positionally on offense, the hirings of Clarence McKinney (running backs), Joe Gilbert (offensive line), Taylor Mazzone (outside receivers) and Theron Aych (inside receivers), who returns for his second season at Arizona, were announced.
Defensively, Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks), John Rushing (safeties) and Iona Uiagalelei (defensive line) were confirmed as newly-hired assistants as well.
“This is an outstanding staff that I am excited to introduce to our players, their families and our fans,” Sumlin said in a statement. “It’s important to me that each of our coaches be strong recruiters, while being the best at developing players on and off the field. Each of these assistant coaches are accomplished in those areas, and I am looking forward to our first season together.”
As the player himself stated, Zack Darlington is trading in his football cleats for a pair of Army boots.
On his Twitter account Tuesday, Darlington (pictured, holding American flag) announced that he has decided to leave the Nebraska football program. The quarterback-turned-wide receiver won’t be transferring to use his final season of eligibility elsewhere; instead, Darlington is joining the military to fulfill a life-long dream of his.
“I am eager to be [a part] of the most powerful military on the planet,” Darlington wrote, “and serve the greatest country in the world.”
A three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2014 recruiting class, Darlington was rated as the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country. In the spring of 2016, Darlington moved to receiver.
Despite the move to receiver, Darlington actually attempted more passes the past two seasons (seven) than he had receptions (zero). Darlington completed three of those passes for nine yards.
The past two seasons, he was also the primary holder on field goals and extra point attempts.
East Carolina will have to bounce back from a 3-9 season in 2017 without its starting quarterback. The program announced Tuesday evening that signal caller Gardner Minshew has withdrawn from school to tend to a personal matter in his home state of Mississippi.
“Our full support is with Gardner and his family during this time,” Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery said in a statement. “He’s been an asset and a leader in our program, but our first priority is to be there for him today, tomorrow and the days afterward. The door will certainly remain open for him to return to ECU, and when it’s appropriate for us to talk about football again, we will do so.”
As a junior last season, Minshew connected on 174-of-304 attempts (57.2 percent) for 2,140 yards with 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 10 appearances and five starts. The Brandon, Miss., native ranked fifth in the American among all players with at least 300 attempts with a 129.13 efficiency rating. He won a national championship with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2015 before joining the ECU roster the following year.
Minshew set an AAC record by completing 52-of-68 passes for 463 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in a 52-27 loss at Houston on Nov. 4.
East Carolina also loses senior Thomas Sirk, a graduate transfer from Duke, meaning that rising sophomore Reid Herring is the most experienced returning quarterback on the roster. He threw one pass last season.
Virginia Tech has extended head coach Justin Fuente for another season, the Hokies announced Tuesday. He now remains under contract through 2024.
“We are very committed to Coach Fuente and his staff on a long-term basis,” AD Whit Babcock said in a statement. “He has been very loyal and is a tremendous fit at Virginia Tech. We believe in further solidifying the upward trajectory of our football program by investing in him, as well as the wonderful coaches and staff surrounding him. We are pleased to provide additional support staff and resources to our football program.”
According to Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times, Fuente’s extension will come with a bump in salary from $3.25 million in 2017 to $4 million in ’18. That figure will rise to $5 million if he stays through the life of the contract. But he’ll never see the end of this current deal, because if Fuente is still in Blacksburg in 2024 he’ll have one (or two, or three) new contracts before that.
The school also announced in an increased commitment to Fuente through an increased salary pool for his assistants and support staff. His assistants will be paid an extra $435,000 in 2018, which includes a $175,000 salary for 10th assistant coach Adam Lechtenburg, who was promoted from the support staff.
“Jenny and our three daughters are very fortunate to call Blacksburg and Virginia Tech our home,” Fuente said. “Ensuring that we were able to retain and reward our very talented and dedicated assistant coaching staff was very important to me. The loyalty and dedication of our assistant coaches and support team is unwavering. I’m very appreciative of the additions and enhancements we are making to our facilities and support staff. I’m very proud to be a Hokie!”
Fuente is one of six FBS head coaches to win at least nine games in each of the past four seasons, joining Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Urban Meyer, Mark Richt and Bryan Harsin. Fuente is 38-14 since 2014 and 19-8 in two seasons at Virginia Tech.