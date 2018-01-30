Rutgers names ex-Iowa lineman Corey Brown as DL coach

Click to email (Opens in new window)

A former Big Ten football player has returned to the conference as an assistant coach.

Corey Brown, Rutgers confirmed via a press release, has been named as the Scarlet Knights’ new defensive line coach. Brown played at Iowa from 1995-99, starting 11 games as a senior his last season with the Hawkeyes.

RU’s offensive line coach, AJ Blazek, was Brown’s teammate in 1999 at IU.

“I am excited to welcome Corey to our program,” said head coach Chris Ash. “He is a great teacher and outstanding person. Our players will benefit from his playing and coaching experience.”

Prior to joining RU, Brown was the line coach at Miami of Ohio from 2014-17. His first job at the FBS level came at Notre Dame as a defensive graduate assistant (2012-13).