Son of Navy OC Ivin Jasper receives heart transplant

After waiting nearly six months, The Jasper family has received the gift of life.

Jarren Jasper, the 14-year-old son of Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, was rushed into surgery late Monday night and underwent a heart transplant. The younger Jasper had originally undergone surgery this past August to fix an abnormally fast heart rate when complications arose, triggering the need for a new heart.

In the interim, Jasper had spent four months being kept alive, the Washington Post wrote, “with a mechanical pump called a left ventricular assist device helping his heart deliver blood throughout his body.” Late last night, the family’s miracle arrived.

Jarren Jasper's new heart is in & beating on it’s own! Great news; but the next 24 hours are crucial. Please keep praying that all goes well. God bless. pic.twitter.com/DkBC8785jX — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 30, 2018

Jasper’s surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. The family could never travel far from their Annapolis home as they awaited word that a suitable heart had been found.

All the best to the Jasper family in general and Jarren in particular as the young man takes these first huge steps toward living a normal, full life.