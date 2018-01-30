Texas Tech taps Western Michigan’s Kevin Johns as new OC

A little piece of MACtion has found its way to Lubbock.

Tuesday morning, Texas Tech announced the hiring of Kevin Johns as Kliff Kingsbury‘s new offensive coordinator. In addition to coordinating duties, Johns will also serve as the Red Raiders’ inside wide receivers coach.

Johns replaces Eric Morris, who left Tech to take over as the head coach at Incarnate Word.

“We’re excited to have Coach Johns join our staff,” Kingsbury said in a statement. “He has a tremendous record as one of the top offensive minds in college football, and I know he will be a great resource for our staff and players. We’d like to welcome him, his wife Krista and his three sons to Lubbock.”

Johns comes to Tech after spending one season as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan. Prior to that, he was on Kevin Wilson’s Indiana coaching staff for six seasons — co-coordinator from 2011-13, solo coordinator from 2014-16. he also coached quarterbacks and receivers during his time with the Hoosiers.

From 2004-10 Johns was an assistant at Northwestern.

“It’s a privilege to join the staff Coach Kingsbury has assembled,” Johns said. “Texas Tech has long been known as one of the top offenses in the country, and it’s an honor to work alongside Coach Kingsbury in continuing that tradition. I’m fortunate for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”