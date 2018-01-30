Zack Darlington leaving Nebraska, joining the Army

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

As the player himself stated, Zack Darlington is trading in his football cleats for a pair of Army boots.

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Darlington (pictured, holding American flag) announced that he has decided to leave the Nebraska football program. The quarterback-turned-wide receiver won’t be transferring to use his final season of eligibility elsewhere; instead, Darlington is joining the military to fulfill a life-long dream of his.

“I am eager to be [a part] of the most powerful military on the planet,” Darlington wrote, “and serve the greatest country in the world.”

I’d like to say thank you for everything, I’ll always be a Husker! #GBR4EVER pic.twitter.com/0GiruLF7Sw — Zeus (@DarlingtonZack) January 30, 2018

A three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2014 recruiting class, Darlington was rated as the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country. In the spring of 2016, Darlington moved to receiver.

Despite the move to receiver, Darlington actually attempted more passes the past two seasons (seven) than he had receptions (zero). Darlington completed three of those passes for nine yards.

The past two seasons, he was also the primary holder on field goals and extra point attempts.