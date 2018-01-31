Alabama’s Major Tennison popped for pot possession

Yes, a growing (get it?) number of people firmly believe it should be legal everywhere. But, it’s not, so here we are yet again.

The latest college football player to find himself on the wrong side of marijuana laws is Major Tennison, with al.com reporting that the Alabama tight end was arrested Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa for second-degree possession. The website describes the charge as “a misdemeanor for small amounts of marijuana deemed for personal use.”

According to 247Sports.com, Tennison remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, with the bond being set at $300.

The specifics of what led to Tennison’s arrest and charge have not yet been divulged.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Tennison was rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country and the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Texas. As a true freshman, Tennison caught a pair of passes for 30 yards.