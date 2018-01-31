Clemson adds home game vs. Appalachian State to future schedule

Clemson and Appalachian State continued the trend of lining up football game years in advance on Wednesday. The two schools announced a future game to be played at Clemson in 2024, giving fans of both schools plenty of time to anticipate the looming matchup.

Clemson will host Appalachian State on September 7, 2024 for what will be Clemson’s season opener as things stand now. Appalachian State is scheduled to play a home game against FCS East Tennessee State the previous week. Barring any postseason matchups between the two programs before the 2024 meeting, the future game will be the sixth meeting between the Tigers and Mountaineers. The most recent meeting was in 2015, with Clemson winning 41-10. Though that is the only meeting on record between the two schools as FBS opponents, Clemson has defeated Appalachian State four other times when Appalachian State was an FCS program.

The game does not satisfy Clemson’s ACC scheduling commitment to play one power conference opponent each season, but the Tigers already satisfy that scheduling requirement with their annual game against South Carolina of the SEC. Clemson will host the Gamecocks in 2024, as well as The Citadel.

The addition of Clemson to the schedule continues Appalachian State’s efforts to schedule big games against top power conference competition. Appalachian State will open the 2018 season on the road at Penn State and has future games scheduled against North Carolina (2019, 2022, and 2023; the 2022 game will be played on Appalachian State’s campus), Wisconsin and Wake Forest (2020), Miami (2021).

