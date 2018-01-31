Clemson adds home game vs. Appalachian State to future schedule

Clemson and Appalachian State continued the trend of lining up football game years in advance on Wednesday. The two schools announced a future game to be played at Clemson in 2024, giving fans of both schools plenty of time to anticipate the looming matchup.
Clemson will host Appalachian State on September 7, 2024 for what will be Clemson’s season opener as things stand now. Appalachian State is scheduled to play a home game against FCS East Tennessee State the previous week. Barring any postseason matchups between the two programs before the 2024 meeting, the future game will be the sixth meeting between the Tigers and Mountaineers. The most recent meeting was in 2015, with Clemson winning 41-10. Though that is the only meeting on record between the two schools as FBS opponents, Clemson has defeated Appalachian State four other times when Appalachian State was an FCS program.
The game does not satisfy Clemson’s ACC scheduling commitment to play one power conference opponent each season, but the Tigers already satisfy that scheduling requirement with their annual game against South Carolina of the SEC. Clemson will host the Gamecocks in 2024, as well as The Citadel.
The addition of Clemson to the schedule continues Appalachian State’s efforts to schedule big games against top power conference competition. Appalachian State will open the 2018 season on the road at Penn State and has future games scheduled against North Carolina (2019, 2022, and 2023; the 2022 game will be played on Appalachian State’s campus), Wisconsin and Wake Forest (2020), Miami (2021).
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi now has his staff complete for the 2018 season, barring any unforeseen changes that could come after the next signing period. Archie Collins, who previously was an assistant at Central Michigan, will make join the Pitt coaching staff, although the specific role he will take on has yet to be formally announced.
“Archie is a fantastic coach and highly driven recruiter,” Narduzzi said in a released statement. “We wanted our 10th assistant coach appointment to be an impactful hire and we achieved that by bringing Archie to Pitt. I first met him when he was a high school coach in Detroit and later I had him as a graduate assistant. Archie went on to do really exceptional work at Central Michigan and he’ll be a great asset for our entire program. I’m thrilled to welcome him and his family to Pitt.”
It is expected Collins will work with the defensive backs at Pitt in some capacity after taking that role at Central Michigan and working as a defensive passing game coordinator with the MAC program. Pitt ranked 13th in the 14-team ACC in passing defense a season ago after allowing an average of 254.2 passing yards per game with 24 passing touchdowns given up with just nine interceptions.
Collins will have some potential talent to work with as Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin come off their redshirt sophomore and sophomore seasons, respectively and some freshmen looking to have an impact beginning this spring. With Jordan Whitehead declaring a year early for the NFL, the defensive secondary will have some room to improve in 2018.
Doc Holliday looked both inside and out to fill two very important positions on his Marshall coaching staff.
The football program Wednesday announced the naming of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and Adam Fuller as defensive coordinator. The former will also coach quarterbacks, while the latter will take over as safeties coach.
Cramsey has spent the past nine seasons as a coordinator at both the FBS and FCS levels, most recently at Sam Houston State last season. He’s also served as an FBS coordinator at Nevada (2016) and Florida International (2012). His other coordinating stops include Montana State (2013-15) and New Hampshire (2009-11).
Fuller, meanwhile, has been with Holliday and Thundering Herd since the 2013 season. The first four seasons prior to his promotion and move to safeties, Fuller had spent as MU’s linebackers coach.
This will mark Fuller’s second stint as a coordinator (Charleston, 2009-12) but first at the FBS level.
Demoted at his last job, Keith Patterson is back to leading his own defense.
Utah State confirmed in a release Tuesday that Patterson has been named as USU’s new defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Patterson will also coach the Aggies’ safeties, a first for that particular position group in his coaching career.
“We are very excited to announce Keith Patterson as a member of our defensive staff,” said head coach Matt Wells. “Keith’s experience as a defensive coordinator and aggressive style will mesh very well with coach Maile and our current staff. Keith and I have spent several years coaching together previously and I know his work ethic, passion and energy will fit perfect into our Utah State football culture. We are excited to have Keith and Melissa as part of our Aggie football family.”
“I am excited to become a member of the Utah State family,” said Patterson. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Wells, the staff and players in this program. I look forward to helping build upon the success and foundation that has already been established.”
Patterson spent the past four seasons at Arizona State. He was the coordinator the first three years with the Sun Devils before he stepped aside and was replaced by Phil Bennett in January of last year. This past season, he was Todd Graham‘s linebackers coach at ASU.
Prior to ASU, Patterson was the coordinator at West Virginia (solo 2013, co-coordinator in 2012) and Pitt (2011).
Urban Meyer has officially lost an assistant to the NFL.
Exactly one week ago, reports surfaced that Kerry Coombs was leaving Meyer’s Ohio State staff to take a job with former OSU assistant Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Wednesday afternoon, the NFL organization confirmed that Coombs has been hired as the team’s secondary coach.
Earlier this week, Meyer addressed Coombs’ impending departure in a statement.
“I want to wish Kerry Coombs and his wife, Holly, the very best as Kerry pursues another opportunity in the National Football League and they begin a new chapter,” the head coach stated. “Kerry is a great coach and a great friend, and I thank him for the contributions he has made to this program in his six years with us.”
Coombs had been a part of Meyer’s OSU staff since 2012, the head coach’s first season with the Buckeyes. As cornerbacks coach, four of his players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft, with at least one more trending in that direction this coming April.