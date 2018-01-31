FAU’s hiring of 24-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. as OC made official

The youngest offensive coordinator at the FBS level is officially in place.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Lane Kiffin was set to hire 24-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. as his new offensive coordinator. Tuesday, FAU confirmed that the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis is indeed the successor to Kendal Briles, who left to take the coordinator job at Houston earlier this month. The junior Weis will also serve as quarterbacks coach for the Owls.
This is actually Weis’ second “stint” with Kiffin at FAU. Nearly two months after being hired by Kiffin to coach tight ends, Weis left to take a job as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in February of last year.
Kiffin and Weis also both worked on Nick Saban‘s coaching staff at Alabama
In addition to Weis’ hiring, the football program also announced the additions of Jaron Fairman (special teams coordinator), John Garrison (offensive line coach/run-game coordinator) and Wes Neighbors (safeties) to Kiffin’s coaching staff.
Yes, a growing (get it?) number of people firmly believe it should be legal everywhere. But, it’s not, so here we are yet again.
The latest college football player to find himself on the wrong side of marijuana laws is Major Tennison, with al.com reporting that the Alabama tight end was arrested Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa for second-degree possession. The website describes the charge as “a misdemeanor for small amounts of marijuana deemed for personal use.”
According to 247Sports.com, Tennison remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, with the bond being set at $300.
The specifics of what led to Tennison’s arrest and charge have not yet been divulged.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Tennison was rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country and the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Texas. As a true freshman, Tennison caught a pair of passes for 30 yards.
For at least the fourth time since the end of the 2017 regular season, Jim Harbaugh has lost a Michigan player to transfer.
The latest to leave Ann Arbor is Ian Bunting, with the tight end announcing on Instagram that he has decided to part ways with the football program. Bunting, who’s leaving the Wolverines as a graduate transfer, stated that he’s already been given a release from his U-M scholarship.
“This place will always be a special one for me and it has been the experience of a lifetime,” Bunting wrote. “Michigan has given me the opportunity to grow not only as an athlete and a student, but as a man.”
During his time with the Wolverines, Bunting, a four-star 2014 signee, caught 11 passes for 124 yards. Just one of those receptions and six of the yards came this past season. In 2016, Bunting started the only seven games of his U-M career.
Along with Bunting, quarterbacks Alex Malzone (HERE) and Wilton Speight (maybe?) and wide receiver Drake Harris (HERE) have transferred out in the last couple of months.
Unfortunately, injury issues have prematurely ended the playing career of one member of the Cal football program.
In a press release Tuesday night, the Golden Bears announced that Cameron Saffle has taken a medical retirement from the sport of football. While the defensive end’s playing days are over, he will remain at the university as a student on scholarship as well as remain involved with the football team in some capacity.
“Team sports have always been a part of my life since I was a child,” Saffle said as part of his announcement. “Thankfully, I have had outstanding supportive teammates and coaches throughout my life and those relationships have truly helped define me as a person. I love Cal and the academic/athletic family, along with the amazing fans and alumni. I love this storied institution encouraging me to be my best. I am proud to be a Golden Bear and my passion for this school will continue to flourish.”
An undisclosed injury suffered in the 2017 opener against North Carolina sidelined him for the remainder of this past season and effectively ended his career.
In 2016, Saffle started all 12 games for the Bears and was credited with 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. All of those serve as career-highs for the Washington native. All told, Saffle started 13 of the 21 games in which he played in his truncated Cal career.
“Cameron Saffle is one of the finest individuals I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he will not be able to continue playing football, but he has an incredibly bright future and will continue to be an important part of our program as he works towards his Cal degree. We will support him in achieving that goal and are looking forward to his ongoing contributions in a new role.”
In one of the more stunning developments of the offseason, one college football player found himself in some legal hot water recently over (gasp!) weed.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida State’s Johnathan Vickers entered a plea of no contest last week on a misdemeanor marijuana possession beef. The plea stemmed from a traffic stop late last month in which officers smelled cannabis coming from the running back’s vehicle.
From the Times‘ report:
Vickers admitted to having marijuana – measured by police at 5.2 grams – but said it was provided by an unnamed teammate to give to a friend at his home, according to the police report. He also had a scale, which Vickers said was not for selling drugs but to know how much he was buying.
While the redshirt junior didn’t record a carry last season, he did have four catches for 50 yards. Vickers’ best season as a Seminole came in 2015 as he ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also caught five passes for 39 yards and another touchdown that year.