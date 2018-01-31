FAU’s hiring of 24-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. as OC made official

Unfortunately, injury issues have prematurely ended the playing career of one member of the Cal football program.

In a press release Tuesday night, the Golden Bears announced that Cameron Saffle has taken a medical retirement from the sport of football. While the defensive end’s playing days are over, he will remain at the university as a student on scholarship as well as remain involved with the football team in some capacity.

“Team sports have always been a part of my life since I was a child,” Saffle said as part of his announcement. “Thankfully, I have had outstanding supportive teammates and coaches throughout my life and those relationships have truly helped define me as a person. I love Cal and the academic/athletic family, along with the amazing fans and alumni. I love this storied institution encouraging me to be my best. I am proud to be a Golden Bear and my passion for this school will continue to flourish.”

An undisclosed injury suffered in the 2017 opener against North Carolina sidelined him for the remainder of this past season and effectively ended his career.

In 2016, Saffle started all 12 games for the Bears and was credited with 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. All of those serve as career-highs for the Washington native. All told, Saffle started 13 of the 21 games in which he played in his truncated Cal career.

“Cameron Saffle is one of the finest individuals I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he will not be able to continue playing football, but he has an incredibly bright future and will continue to be an important part of our program as he works towards his Cal degree. We will support him in achieving that goal and are looking forward to his ongoing contributions in a new role.”