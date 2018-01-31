Florida State’s Johnathan Vickers enters no contest plea to pot possession

In one of the more stunning developments of the offseason, one college football player found himself in some legal hot water recently over (gasp!) weed.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida State’s Johnathan Vickers entered a plea of no contest last week on a misdemeanor marijuana possession beef. The plea stemmed from a traffic stop late last month in which officers smelled cannabis coming from the running back’s vehicle.
From the Times‘ report:
Vickers admitted to having marijuana – measured by police at 5.2 grams – but said it was provided by an unnamed teammate to give to a friend at his home, according to the police report. He also had a scale, which Vickers said was not for selling drugs but to know how much he was buying.
While the redshirt junior didn’t record a carry last season, he did have four catches for 50 yards. Vickers’ best season as a Seminole came in 2015 as he ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also caught five passes for 39 yards and another touchdown that year.
Unfortunately, injury issues have prematurely ended the playing career of one member of the Cal football program.
In a press release Tuesday night, the Golden Bears announced that Cameron Saffle has taken a medical retirement from the sport of football. While the defensive end’s playing days are over, he will remain at the university as a student on scholarship as well as remain involved with the football team in some capacity.
“Team sports have always been a part of my life since I was a child,” Saffle said as part of his announcement. “Thankfully, I have had outstanding supportive teammates and coaches throughout my life and those relationships have truly helped define me as a person. I love Cal and the academic/athletic family, along with the amazing fans and alumni. I love this storied institution encouraging me to be my best. I am proud to be a Golden Bear and my passion for this school will continue to flourish.”
An undisclosed injury suffered in the 2017 opener against North Carolina sidelined him for the remainder of this past season and effectively ended his career.
In 2016, Saffle started all 12 games for the Bears and was credited with 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. All of those serve as career-highs for the Washington native. All told, Saffle started 13 of the 21 games in which he played in his truncated Cal career.
“Cameron Saffle is one of the finest individuals I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he will not be able to continue playing football, but he has an incredibly bright future and will continue to be an important part of our program as he works towards his Cal degree. We will support him in achieving that goal and are looking forward to his ongoing contributions in a new role.”
Sean Lewis has turned to a member of the national championship runners-up in putting the finishing touches on his first coaching staff as a head coach.
Kent State announced Tuesday that Lewis has hired Will Windham as his inside linebackers coach. Windham spent the 2017 season as a defensive quality control coach at Georgia.
This will mark Windham’s first on-field job at the collegiate level
“Will’s a man of great character with a personality that fits our brand of football,” a statement from Lewis began. “We’re excited to bring his expertise on defense. Coming from Georgia, he’s learned a tremendous amount about creating a championship culture.”
With Windham’s hiring, Lewis now has all 10 of his full-time on-field assistants in the fold and under contract.
A former Big Ten football player has returned to the conference as an assistant coach.
Corey Brown, Rutgers confirmed via a press release, has been named as the Scarlet Knights’ new defensive line coach. Brown played at Iowa from 1995-99, starting 11 games as a senior his last season with the Hawkeyes.
RU’s offensive line coach, AJ Blazek, was Brown’s teammate in 1999 at UI.
“I am excited to welcome Corey to our program,” said head coach Chris Ash. “He is a great teacher and outstanding person. Our players will benefit from his playing and coaching experience.”
Prior to joining RU, Brown was the line coach at Miami of Ohio from 2014-17. His first job at the FBS level came at Notre Dame as a defensive graduate assistant (2012-13).
A little over two weeks after he was officially hired, Kevin Sumlin has completed his first Arizona coaching staff.
Tuesday evening, UA announced the 10 assistants that will make up Sumlin’s staff as well as their assignments for the 2018 season. It had previously been confirmed that Noel Mazzone, who Sumlin brought with him from Texas A&M, would be the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator while Marcel Yates had been retained as defensive coordinator.
It had previously been reported that Jeremy Springer would be UA’s special teams coordinator as well.
Positionally on offense, the hirings of Clarence McKinney (running backs), Joe Gilbert (offensive line), Taylor Mazzone (outside receivers) and Theron Aych (inside receivers), who returns for his second season at Arizona, were announced.
Defensively, Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks), John Rushing (safeties) and Iona Uiagalelei (defensive line) were confirmed as newly-hired assistants as well.
“This is an outstanding staff that I am excited to introduce to our players, their families and our fans,” Sumlin said in a statement. “It’s important to me that each of our coaches be strong recruiters, while being the best at developing players on and off the field. Each of these assistant coaches are accomplished in those areas, and I am looking forward to our first season together.”