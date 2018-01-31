Former Notre Dame DL coach one of two hired by Colorado State

Just a few days before National Signing Day kicks off, Mike Bobo has put the finishing touches on filling the holes on his Colorado State coaching staff.

The football program confirmed Wednesday in a press release that Bobo has hired Chase Gibson and Keith Gilmore as assistant coaches Nos. 9 and 10. The former will coach linebackers, while the latter will handle the defensive line.

Additionally, Gibson will take on the role of special teams coordinator for the Rams.

From 2009-16, Gilmore served as the line coach at three different Power Five football programs, most recently at Notre Dame from 2015-16. He also spent time in the same capacity at North Carolina (2013-14) and Illinois (2009-12).

The past two seasons, Gibson was the linebackers coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky. His only job at the FBS level came as a quality control/assistant secondary coach at Tennessee with John Jancek, who was named defensive coordinator at CSU in the middle of last month.