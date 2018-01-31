Marshall stays in-house for new DC, goes outside for next OC

Doc Holliday looked both inside and out to fill two very important positions on his Marshall coaching staff.

The football program Wednesday announced the naming of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and Adam Fuller as defensive coordinator. The former will also coach quarterbacks, while the latter will take over as safeties coach.

Cramsey has spent the past nine seasons as a coordinator at both the FBS and FCS levels, most recently at Sam Houston State last season. He’s also served as an FBS coordinator at Nevada (2016) and Florida International (2012). His other coordinating stops include Montana State (2013-15) and New Hampshire (2009-11).

Fuller, meanwhile, has been with Holliday and Thundering Herd since the 2013 season. The first four seasons prior to his promotion and move to safeties, Fuller had spent as MU’s linebackers coach.

This will mark Fuller’s second stint as a coordinator (Charleston, 2009-12) but first at the FCS level.