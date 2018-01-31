Michigan TE Ian Bunting transferring from the Wolverines

For at least the fourth time since the end of the 2017 regular season, Jim Harbaugh has lost a Michigan player to transfer.

The latest to leave Ann Arbor is Ian Bunting, with the tight end announcing on Instagram that he has decided to part ways with the football program. Bunting, who’s leaving the Wolverines as a graduate transfer, stated that he’s already been given a release from his U-M scholarship.

“This place will always be a special one for me and it has been the experience of a lifetime,” Bunting wrote. “Michigan has given me the opportunity to grow not only as an athlete and a student, but as a man.”

During his time with the Wolverines, Bunting, a four-star 2014 signee, caught 11 passes for 124 yards. Just one of those receptions and six of the yards came this past season. In 2016, Bunting started the only seven games of his U-M career.

Along with Bunting, quarterbacks Alex Malzone (HERE) and Wilton Speight (maybe?) and wide receiver Drake Harris (HERE) have transferred out in the last couple of months.