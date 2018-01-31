NFL’s Titans confirm hiring of Ohio State’s Kerry Coombs

Urban Meyer has officially lost an assistant to the NFL.

Exactly one week ago, reports surfaced that Kerry Coombs was leaving Meyer’s Ohio State staff to take a job with former OSU assistant Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Wednesday afternoon, the NFL organization confirmed that Coombs has been hired as the team’s secondary coach.

Earlier this week, Meyer addressed Coombs’ impending departure in a statement.

“I want to wish Kerry Coombs and his wife, Holly, the very best as Kerry pursues another opportunity in the National Football League and they begin a new chapter,” the head coach stated. “Kerry is a great coach and a great friend, and I thank him for the contributions he has made to this program in his six years with us.”

Coombs had been a part of Meyer’s OSU staff since 2012, the head coach’s first season with the Buckeyes. As cornerbacks coach, four of his players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft, with at least one more trending in that direction this coming April.