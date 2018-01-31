NFL’s Titans confirm hiring of Ohio State’s Kerry Coombs

Urban Meyer has officially lost an assistant to the NFL.
Exactly one week ago, reports surfaced that Kerry Coombs was leaving Meyer’s Ohio State staff to take a job with former OSU assistant Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Wednesday afternoon, the NFL organization confirmed that Coombs has been hired as the team’s secondary coach.
Earlier this week, Meyer addressed Coombs’ impending departure in a statement.
“I want to wish Kerry Coombs and his wife, Holly, the very best as Kerry pursues another opportunity in the National Football League and they begin a new chapter,” the head coach stated. “Kerry is a great coach and a great friend, and I thank him for the contributions he has made to this program in his six years with us.”
Coombs had been a part of Meyer’s OSU staff since 2012, the head coach’s first season with the Buckeyes. As cornerbacks coach, four of his players have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft, with at least one more trending in that direction this coming April.
Doc Holliday looked both inside and out to fill two very important positions on his Marshall coaching staff.
The football program Wednesday announced the naming of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and Adam Fuller as defensive coordinator. The former will also coach quarterbacks, while the latter will take over as safeties coach.
Cramsey has spent the past nine seasons as a coordinator at both the FBS and FCS levels, most recently at Sam Houston State last season. He’s also served as an FBS coordinator at Nevada (2016) and Florida International (2012). His other coordinating stops include Montana State (2013-15) and New Hampshire (2009-11).
Fuller, meanwhile, has been with Holliday and Thundering Herd since the 2013 season. The first four seasons prior to his promotion and move to safeties, Fuller had spent as MU’s linebackers coach.
This will mark Fuller’s second stint as a coordinator (Charleston, 2009-12) but first at the FCS level.
Demoted at his last job, Keith Patterson is back to leading his own defense.
Utah State confirmed in a release Tuesday that Patterson has been named as USU’s new defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Patterson will also coach the Aggies’ safeties, a first for that particular position group in his coaching career.
“We are very excited to announce Keith Patterson as a member of our defensive staff,” said head coach Matt Wells. “Keith’s experience as a defensive coordinator and aggressive style will mesh very well with coach Maile and our current staff. Keith and I have spent several years coaching together previously and I know his work ethic, passion and energy will fit perfect into our Utah State football culture. We are excited to have Keith and Melissa as part of our Aggie football family.”
“I am excited to become a member of the Utah State family,” said Patterson. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Wells, the staff and players in this program. I look forward to helping build upon the success and foundation that has already been established.”
Patterson spent the past four seasons at Arizona State. He was the coordinator the first three years with the Sun Devils before he stepped aside and was replaced by Phil Bennett in January of last year. This past season, he was Todd Graham‘s linebackers coach at ASU.
Prior to ASU, Patterson was the coordinator at West Virginia (solo 2013, co-coordinator in 2012) and Pitt (2011).
It doesn’t happen too often, but there’s some positive off-field news when it comes to the sport of college football.
Late Monday night, Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper and his wife, Donna, received word that a suitable heart for their son, Jarren Jasper, had been found. The younger Jasper had originally undergone surgery this past August to fix an abnormally fast heart rate when complications arose, triggering the need for a new heart.
The transplant, which was performed at Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C., went well, although the family cautioned in statements that the next 24 hours were going to be crucial. Just past that 24-hour mark, the service academy tweeted out an encouraging update on young Jasper’s progress.
The family, though, hasn’t forgotten that a miracle for which they’ve prayed for nearly seven months came amidst tragedy for another family.
“My heart goes out to the donor family,” Ivin Jasper said by way of the Washington Post. “Their loss made this joyous day possible. Words can’t begin to express how thankful the Jasper family is that they made the choice to give life.”
Yes, a growing (get it?) number of people firmly believe it should be legal everywhere. But, it’s not, so here we are yet again.
The latest college football player to find himself on the wrong side of marijuana laws is Major Tennison, with al.com reporting that the Alabama tight end was arrested Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa for second-degree possession. The website describes the charge as “a misdemeanor for small amounts of marijuana deemed for personal use.”
According to 247Sports.com, Tennison remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, with the bond being set at $300.
The specifics of what led to Tennison’s arrest and charge have not yet been divulged.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Tennison was rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country and the No. 45 player at any position in the state of Texas. As a true freshman, Tennison caught a pair of passes for 30 yards.