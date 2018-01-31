Positive update on Navy OC’s son who underwent heart transplant

It doesn’t happen too often, but there’s some positive off-field news when it comes to the sport of college football.

Late Monday night, Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper and his wife, Donna, received word that a suitable heart for their son, Jarren Jasper, had been found. The younger Jasper had originally undergone surgery this past August to fix an abnormally fast heart rate when complications arose, triggering the need for a new heart.

The transplant, which was performed at Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C., went well, although the family cautioned in statements that the next 24 hours were going to be crucial. Just past that 24-hour mark, the service academy tweeted out an encouraging update on young Jasper’s progress.

Jarren Jasper update from Mrs. Niumatalolo: Donna sat bedside all night while Jarren and his new heart had their first night together…the doctors are saying that he is progressing as expected❤️ He will continue to be sedated and remain in a high sterile environment. — Scott Strasemeier (@ScottStras) January 31, 2018

The family, though, hasn’t forgotten that a miracle for which they’ve prayed for nearly seven months came amidst tragedy for another family.

“My heart goes out to the donor family,” Ivin Jasper said by way of the Washington Post. “Their loss made this joyous day possible. Words can’t begin to express how thankful the Jasper family is that they made the choice to give life.”