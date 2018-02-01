Alabama has ’50-50′ shot at landing four-star QB committed to Princeton

Yes, you are reading that correctly.

It’s not often that Alabama and Princeton go head-to-head on the recruiting trail, but such is the case with Brevin White. A four-star quarterback in the class of 2018, White verbally committed to the Ivy League school back in July of last year and has held firm despite interest from a handful of Power Five programs.

A scholarship offer from ‘Bama late last week combined with an official visit to the reigning national champion’s campus last weekend, however, has caused a bit of indecision on White’s part. In fact, White’s high school coach in California, Dean Herrington, told al.com that it’s currently a tossup between the Tide and the Tigers as to where his player will sign. “I think it’s now pretty 50-50,” the coach said.

Naturally, there are distinct advantages when it comes to both programs.

“With Princeton, a degree from Princeton goes a long way,” Herrington told al.com. “He wants to get into business finance and work on Wall Street, and there’s a lot of contacts if you graduate from Princeton.

“But, there’s also a lot of contacts at Alabama, especially with Coach Saban. It’s just a (matter) of what he wants to do. But he’s different than most kids. He’s thinking about the academic side and the post-graduate side, but he’s just got to sort it out for himself and see what he wants.”

It’s expected that White will make a decision by the end of the week, although the process could bleed into the weekend or even early next week. National Signing Day, incidentally, is a week from yesterday.

In addition to Alabama, which doesn’t currently have a quarterback as part of its 2018 class, White also holds offers from, among others, Minnesota, Arizona State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Washington State. White is rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.