Ex-Oklahoma safety Will Sunderland transferring to Troy

An off-field incident kept Will Sunderland from playing for Oklahoma this past season. This season, he’ll spend it somewhere other than Norman.

Sunderland announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Troy. Provided the defensive back can get past his off-field hurdles, he would be eligible to play for the defending Sun Belt Conference co-champions in 2018.

Proudly to say that I am committed to the university of @TroyTrojansFB !!! Excited to bring my talent there in win big games.. man lets get it #SLATTT🐍 #DBU — WiLL (@kp_projectt) January 31, 2018

In June of last year, Sunderland was arrested on a felony burglary charge in connection to the theft of electronics from the dorm room of two Sooners baseball players. Sunderland was indefinitely suspended by head coach Lincoln Riley as a result of the incident and didn’t play at all in 2017.

According to Tulsa World, Sunderland has a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for Feb. 6, which is one day before National Signing Day.

Sunderland played in a total of 16 games during his first two seasons at OU. He was expected to compete for a starting job in 2017 prior to his suspension.

A four-star member of OU’s 2015 recruiting class, Sunderland was rated as the No. 7 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma; and the No. 155 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only four signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Sunderland.