Ex-Oklahoma safety Will Sunderland transferring to Troy

An off-field incident kept Will Sunderland from playing for Oklahoma this past season. This season, he’ll spend it somewhere other than Norman.
Sunderland announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Troy. Provided the defensive back can get past his off-field hurdles, he would be eligible to play for the defending Sun Belt Conference co-champions in 2018.
In June of last year, Sunderland was arrested on a felony burglary charge in connection to the theft of electronics from the dorm room of two Sooners baseball players. Sunderland was indefinitely suspended by head coach Lincoln Riley as a result of the incident and didn’t play at all in 2017.
According to Tulsa World, Sunderland has a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for Feb. 6, which is one day before National Signing Day.
Sunderland played in a total of 16 games during his first two seasons at OU. He was expected to compete for a starting job in 2017 prior to his suspension.
A four-star member of OU’s 2015 recruiting class, Sunderland was rated as the No. 7 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma; and the No. 155 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only four signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Sunderland.
With National Signing Day right around the corner, Pitt has turned to a MAC school to shore up its offensive line with some experienced talent.
Stefano Millin confirmed to Rivals.com that he has decided to transfer from Kent State to Pittsburgh. As Millan will be coming to the Panthers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be able to use his final year of eligibility with the Panthers this season.
Millin confirmed that the Panthers’ need on the left side of the line played a role in his decision to transfer into Pat Narduzzi‘s football program.
“With Brian O’Neill doing to the NFL, they needed a left tackle,” Millin told the website. “And when I talked to Coach Narduzzi just now he said he’d be shocked if I don’t win the job. Nothing is given, I understand that, but it’s really a good opportunity and my plan is to go in and be the left tackle.”
Millin had started 27 games in a row for the Golden Flashes, including all 12 in 2017. All told, he started 33 of the 36 games in which he played the past three seasons.
It won’t help this season, but Oregon State has added some talent to its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Brandon Kipper announced that he has decided to transfer into the Oregon State football program. The offensive tackle comes to Corvallis as a transfer from Hawaii.
Kipper will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Kipper was a two-star 2017 recruit coming out of high school in Idaho. As a true freshman, the 6-6, 270-pound right tackle played in 11 games in a backup role. He was expected to compete for a starting job with the Rainbow Warriors had he stayed at the school.
Just a few days before National Signing Day kicks off, Mike Bobo has put the finishing touches on filling the holes on his Colorado State coaching staff.
The football program confirmed Wednesday in a press release that Bobo has hired Chase Gibson and Keith Gilmore as assistant coaches Nos. 9 and 10. The former will coach linebackers, while the latter will handle the defensive line.
Additionally, Gibson will take on the role of special teams coordinator for the Rams.
From 2009-16, Gilmore served as the line coach at three different Power Five football programs, most recently at Notre Dame from 2015-16. He also spent time in the same capacity at North Carolina (2013-14) and Illinois (2009-12).
The past two seasons, Gibson was the linebackers coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky. His only job at the FBS level came as a quality control/assistant secondary coach at Tennessee with John Jancek, who was named defensive coordinator at CSU in the middle of last month.
Clemson and Appalachian State continued the trend of lining up football game years in advance on Wednesday. The two schools announced a future game to be played at Clemson in 2024, giving fans of both schools plenty of time to anticipate the looming matchup.
Clemson will host Appalachian State on September 7, 2024 for what will be Clemson’s season opener as things stand now. Appalachian State is scheduled to play a home game against FCS East Tennessee State the previous week. Barring any postseason matchups between the two programs before the 2024 meeting, the future game will be the sixth meeting between the Tigers and Mountaineers. The most recent meeting was in 2015, with Clemson winning 41-10. Though that is the only meeting on record between the two schools as FBS opponents, Clemson has defeated Appalachian State four other times when Appalachian State was an FCS program.
The game does not satisfy Clemson’s ACC scheduling commitment to play one power conference opponent each season, but the Tigers already satisfy that scheduling requirement with their annual game against South Carolina of the SEC. Clemson will host the Gamecocks in 2024, as well as The Citadel.
The addition of Clemson to the schedule continues Appalachian State’s efforts to schedule big games against top power conference competition. Appalachian State will open the 2018 season on the road at Penn State and has future games scheduled against North Carolina (2019, 2022, and 2023; the 2022 game will be played on Appalachian State’s campus), Wisconsin and Wake Forest (2020), Miami (2021).