Former Arizona assistant Jahmile Addae lands at Minnesota

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
After not being retained by Kevin Sumlin, Jahmile Addae has landed on his coaching feet.

Minnesota announced Thursday that Addae has been added by P.J. Fleck to his coaching staff.  As he has recently, the former West Virginia Mountaineer football player will coach the Golden Gophers defensive backs.

Addae had spent the past five seasons at Arizona, the last two as safeties coach.  That was his first on-field job at a Power Five program, one in which he assumed after serving as an analyst his first three seasons with the Wildcats.

Addae’s first on-field job came as running backs coach at Cincinnati from 2010-11.  He entered the profession as a football video graduate assistant at his alma mater (2007), then moved on to a defensive graduate assistant position at Michigan (2008-09).

Maryland adds pair of assistants, including one from Rutgers

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
In filling two holes on his coaching staff, DJ Durkin turned to another Big Ten program for one of his new assistants.

Confirming reports from earlier in the day, Maryland announced that Jafar Williams (pictured, catching pass) and Dave Bucar have joined Durkin’s Terrapins football coaching staff. The former will handle running backs, while Bucar will serve as tight ends coach.

The Williams hiring amounts to a homecoming as he played his college football for the Terps and graduated from the university in 2003.  Williams played wide receiver from 2000-03 and ranks Top 20 all-time at the school in both career receptions (90) and career receiving yards (1,301). He averaged 20.07 yards per catch in 2002, which is still the third-most in the program’s history.

The past two seasons, Williams was the wide receivers coach at Big Ten East rival Rutgers.  Prior to his time at RU, Williams was the running backs coach at Purdue (2013-15) and Kent State (2012).

Bucar spent the 2017 season at LSU.  The Tigers’ offensive coordinator that season?  Matt Canada, who moved into the same job with the Terrapins after a very public divorce from the Tigers.  This will mark Bucar’s first on-field job at this level of football.

“I’m excited to welcome Jafar and Dave to our program,” said Durkin in a statement. “Jafar is a Terp and has a real passion for Maryland. He’s done an outstanding job developing players at each of his coaching stops. Dave has worked with Coach Canada at both LSU and Pitt. He has a strong football mind and our players will benefit with Dave on staff.”

Ex-Michigan State LB Chuck Bullough returns to Spartans as coach

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
As always seems to be the case, there’s another football Bullough in East Lansing.

Michigan State announced Thursday that Mark Dantonio has hired Chuck Bullough as his defensive ends coach.  Bullough played linebacker for the Spartans from 1988-91 and still holds the school’s single-season record for tackles (175).  He also embarked on his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

The past two seasons, Bullough served as the defensive line coach at Eastern Michigan.

“We’re very excited to have Chuck Bullough back at Michigan State,” said Dantonio in a statement. “He was an outstanding player here for George Perles, and the rest of his family bleeds green as well. He has a tremendous wealth of football knowledge, having played and coached in the NFL, and also coordinating at two major conference schools. He’s a front-seven coach with a very impressive resume.”

Bullough’s first job at the FBS level came at Western Michigan in 2005, followed by his first Power Five job at UCLA from 2006-10.  The latter two seasons with the Bruins saw Bullough serve as defensive coordinator.  He moved on to the same job at Syracuse from 2013-15.

From 1999-2003, he was an assistant with the Chicago Bears.

The Bullough family has long been a part of MSU football, from Chuck Bullough’s father Hank playing offensive line in the mid-fifties to three nephews who have or are currently playing for the Spartans.  The third, Byron Bullough, is will be a fifth-year senior this coming season.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” said Bullough on his return to East Lansing. “I started under Coach Dantonio when I became a graduate assistant here (1997), then you go out into the profession and have a chance to coach at a lot of great places. Eventually, you want to come back home, and I’m very fortunate to be coming home to the same coach that I started with.”

Transferring Hawaii WR Dylan Collie narrows choices to BYU, Vandy

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
It’s not yet known to where Dylan Collie will transfer, but we do know his two likely landing spots.

In the middle of last month, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii. Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that he has narrowed his potential destinations down to a pair of programs — BYU and Vanderbilt.

A move to the football independent would serve as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012.  After redshirting as a true freshman and completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii. There’s also a deep family connection to BYU as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.

“I had a great in-home visit with coaches from both schools,” the youngest Collie brother told the Tribune. “Between the football and the education, both are great opportunities, and both give me a chance to play at the next level.”

Regardless of which of the two schools he ultimately chooses — there’s no timeline for a final decision — Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he would be coming into either football program as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.

Alabama has ’50-50′ shot at landing four-star QB committed to Princeton

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Yes, you are reading that correctly.

It’s not often that Alabama and Princeton go head-to-head on the recruiting trail, but such is the case with Brevin White. A four-star quarterback in the class of 2018, White verbally committed to the Ivy League school back in July of last year and has held firm despite interest from a handful of Power Five programs.

A scholarship offer from ‘Bama late last week combined with an official visit to the reigning national champion’s campus last weekend, however, has caused a bit of indecision on White’s part. In fact, White’s high school coach in California, Dean Herrington, told al.com that it’s currently a tossup between the Tide and the Tigers as to where his player will sign. “I think it’s now pretty 50-50,” the coach said.

Naturally, there are distinct advantages when it comes to both programs.

“With Princeton, a degree from Princeton goes a long way,” Herrington told al.com. “He wants to get into business finance and work on Wall Street, and there’s a lot of contacts if you graduate from Princeton.

“But, there’s also a lot of contacts at Alabama, especially with Coach Saban. It’s just a (matter) of what he wants to do. But he’s different than most kids. He’s thinking about the academic side and the post-graduate side, but he’s just got to sort it out for himself and see what he wants.”

It’s expected that White will make a decision by the end of the week, although the process could bleed into the weekend or even early next week. National Signing Day, incidentally, is a week from yesterday.

In addition to Alabama, which doesn’t currently have a quarterback as part of its 2018 class, White also holds offers from, among others, Minnesota, Arizona State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Washington State. White is rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.