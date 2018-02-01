Former TCU player sues TCU, Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment

Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, has filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his professional career outlook in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meachum in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

TCU has not specifically commented on the lawsuit, which is the standard operating procedure for any university in this situation, but did issue a brief statement saying the school “takes pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries,” per The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.

Per Listenbee’s lawsuit, the former Horned Frog claims he injured his pelvic bones in a game against SMU in 2015. The injury involved torn cartilage that is said to take a minimum of six months to rehab. Listenbee claims members of TCU’s training staff injected him with pain medications and steroids to ease the pain and allow him to continue playing. The pain meds and what Listenbee claims to be a “lack of rest and abuse from the coaching staff” eventually led to having to have metal plate inserted in his bone, which effectively hurt his chances of getting off to a successful NFL career.

Listenbee was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills after previously suffering a groin injury at the NFL Scouting Combine. Listenbee was waived by the Bills a year later due to ongoing injury concerns. Listenbee later signed with the Miami Dolphins in October 2016 and was again waived in early December. A week later, Listenbee signed with the Indianapolis Colts to be on the practice squad, where he currently is under contract as a reserve.

The lawsuit also takes aim at the Big 12 for what Listenbee claims to be a failure to review TCU’s compliance with NCAA rules and policies regarding injury practices.

