Former TCU player sues TCU, Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment

Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, has filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his professional career outlook in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meachum in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible.
TCU has not specifically commented on the lawsuit, which is the standard operating procedure for any university in this situation, but did issue a brief statement saying the school “takes pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries,” per The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.
Per Listenbee’s lawsuit, the former Horned Frog claims he injured his pelvic bones in a game against SMU in 2015. The injury involved torn cartilage that is said to take a minimum of six months to rehab. Listenbee claims members of TCU’s training staff injected him with pain medications and steroids to ease the pain and allow him to continue playing. The pain meds and what Listenbee claims to be a “lack of rest and abuse from the coaching staff” eventually led to having to have metal plate inserted in his bone, which effectively hurt his chances of getting off to a successful NFL career.
Listenbee was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills after previously suffering a groin injury at the NFL Scouting Combine. Listenbee was waived by the Bills a year later due to ongoing injury concerns. Listenbee later signed with the Miami Dolphins in October 2016 and was again waived in early December. A week later, Listenbee signed with the Indianapolis Colts to be on the practice squad, where he currently is under contract as a reserve.
The lawsuit also takes aim at the Big 12 for what Listenbee claims to be a failure to review TCU’s compliance with NCAA rules and policies regarding injury practices.
A couple of old Big East rivals are reuniting in a few years. The scheduling announcement seemingly leaves UCLA out of the mix after Rutgers arranged to schedule a home-and-home series with Syracuse.
According to a report from NJ.com on Thursday, Rutgers will play a home-and-home series with Syracuse in 2020 and 2021, with the Scarlet Knights of the Big Ten hosting the ACC’s Orange in 2020 and Syracuse welcoming Rutgers to their place the following season. Exact dates of the games have not been confirmed as of yet, although a previous home-and-home deal Rutgers had with UCLA could be used to slot the games into place.
Rutgers previously had a scheduling agreement in place to play at UCLA on Sept. 5, 2020 and host the Bruins on Sept. 11, 2021. It is likely those dates could be used to slot in the Syracuse games. Syracuse previously had vacancies to fill those weeks. And it would seem to make sense to have a school from New York and a school form New Jersey meet on Sept. 11, 2021 on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City.
The reported home-and-home series between Rutgers and Syracuse will satisfy each school’s scheduling commitment to their respective conferences that require a non-conference game against another power conference opponent.
The scheduling adjustment will leave UCLA with a couple of vacancies to fill in the upcoming years. The Bruins currently only have one non-conference game scheduled in 2020 (San Diego State on the road) but will have LSU and Fresno State at home in 2021.
If there was ever a doubt about the value of having your own conference-branded television network or the College Football Playoff, look no further than the latest revenue distribution figures coming out. The SEC distributed an average of $41 million per school in the 2017 fiscal year according to tax documents obtained by USA Today. The same report reveals SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was paid $1.9 million in total compensation for 2016.
The University of Georgia received a distribution reported to be $42.8 million for the 2017 fiscal year, while four other unnamed schools received a share of $39.9 million. The combined revenue income to distribute totaled $650 million, and that is up from $639 million the previous year and $527 million the year prior to that according to USA Today.
More revenue distribution numbers will begin coming in as conferences settle their taxes and have their tax returns shared with the media, but the SEC is leading the charge with one of the top revenue distributions on record once again. The Big Ten is also expected to have a healthy revenue distribution to share, as it typically does. The Big Ten and SEC are typically among the leaders in the revenue distribution department, followed by the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12.
The revenues continued to go up, although the rate of increase did see a slight loss in momentum. That could be expected though considering no major differences in the media rights game from 2016 to 2017. The total combined revenue of local radio rights dipped, but not enough to counter-balance the added revenue generated from postseason events for the conference as a whole.
After not being retained by Kevin Sumlin, Jahmile Addae has landed on his coaching feet.
Minnesota announced Thursday that Addae has been added by P.J. Fleck to his coaching staff. As he has recently, the former West Virginia Mountaineer football player will coach the Golden Gophers defensive backs.
Addae had spent the past five seasons at Arizona, the last two as safeties coach. That was his first on-field job at a Power Five program, one in which he assumed after serving as an analyst his first three seasons with the Wildcats.
Addae’s first on-field job came as running backs coach at Cincinnati from 2010-11. He entered the profession as a football video graduate assistant at his alma mater (2007), then moved on to a defensive graduate assistant position at Michigan (2008-09).
In filling two holes on his coaching staff, DJ Durkin turned to another Big Ten program for one of his new assistants.
Confirming reports from earlier in the day, Maryland announced that Jafar Williams (pictured, catching pass) and Dave Bucar have joined Durkin’s Terrapins football coaching staff. The former will handle running backs, while Bucar will serve as tight ends coach.
The Williams hiring amounts to a homecoming as he played his college football for the Terps and graduated from the university in 2003. Williams played wide receiver from 2000-03 and ranks Top 20 all-time at the school in both career receptions (90) and career receiving yards (1,301). He averaged 20.07 yards per catch in 2002, which is still the third-most in the program’s history.
The past two seasons, Williams was the wide receivers coach at Big Ten East rival Rutgers. Prior to his time at RU, Williams was the running backs coach at Purdue (2013-15) and Kent State (2012).
Bucar spent the 2017 season at LSU. The Tigers’ offensive coordinator that season? Matt Canada, who moved into the same job with the Terrapins after a very public divorce from the Tigers. This will mark Bucar’s first on-field job at this level of football.
“I’m excited to welcome Jafar and Dave to our program,” said Durkin in a statement. “Jafar is a Terp and has a real passion for Maryland. He’s done an outstanding job developing players at each of his coaching stops. Dave has worked with Coach Canada at both LSU and Pitt. He has a strong football mind and our players will benefit with Dave on staff.”