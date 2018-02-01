Hawaii’s Brandon Kipper tweets transfer to Oregon State

It won’t help this season, but Oregon State has added some talent to its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Brandon Kipper announced that he has decided to transfer into the Oregon State football program. The offensive tackle comes to Corvallis as a transfer from Hawaii.
Kipper will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Kipper was a two-star 2017 recruit coming out of high school in Idaho. As a true freshman, the 6-6, 270-pound right tackle played in 11 games in a backup role. He was expected to compete for a starting job with the Rainbow Warriors had he stayed at the school.
Just a few days before National Signing Day kicks off, Mike Bobo has put the finishing touches on filling the holes on his Colorado State coaching staff.
The football program confirmed Wednesday in a press release that Bobo has hired Chase Gibson and Keith Gilmore as assistant coaches Nos. 9 and 10. The former will coach linebackers, while the latter will handle the defensive line.
Additionally, Gibson will take on the role of special teams coordinator for the Rams.
From 2009-16, Gilmore served as the line coach at three different Power Five football programs, most recently at Notre Dame from 2015-16. He also spent time in the same capacity at North Carolina (2013-14) and Illinois (2009-12).
The past two seasons, Gibson was the linebackers coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky. His only job at the FBS level came as a quality control/assistant secondary coach at Tennessee with John Jancek, who was named defensive coordinator at CSU in the middle of last month.
Clemson and Appalachian State continued the trend of lining up football game years in advance on Wednesday. The two schools announced a future game to be played at Clemson in 2024, giving fans of both schools plenty of time to anticipate the looming matchup.
Clemson will host Appalachian State on September 7, 2024 for what will be Clemson’s season opener as things stand now. Appalachian State is scheduled to play a home game against FCS East Tennessee State the previous week. Barring any postseason matchups between the two programs before the 2024 meeting, the future game will be the sixth meeting between the Tigers and Mountaineers. The most recent meeting was in 2015, with Clemson winning 41-10. Though that is the only meeting on record between the two schools as FBS opponents, Clemson has defeated Appalachian State four other times when Appalachian State was an FCS program.
The game does not satisfy Clemson’s ACC scheduling commitment to play one power conference opponent each season, but the Tigers already satisfy that scheduling requirement with their annual game against South Carolina of the SEC. Clemson will host the Gamecocks in 2024, as well as The Citadel.
The addition of Clemson to the schedule continues Appalachian State’s efforts to schedule big games against top power conference competition. Appalachian State will open the 2018 season on the road at Penn State and has future games scheduled against North Carolina (2019, 2022, and 2023; the 2022 game will be played on Appalachian State’s campus), Wisconsin and Wake Forest (2020), Miami (2021).
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi now has his staff complete for the 2018 season, barring any unforeseen changes that could come after the next signing period. Archie Collins, who previously was an assistant at Central Michigan, will make join the Pitt coaching staff, although the specific role he will take on has yet to be formally announced.
“Archie is a fantastic coach and highly driven recruiter,” Narduzzi said in a released statement. “We wanted our 10th assistant coach appointment to be an impactful hire and we achieved that by bringing Archie to Pitt. I first met him when he was a high school coach in Detroit and later I had him as a graduate assistant. Archie went on to do really exceptional work at Central Michigan and he’ll be a great asset for our entire program. I’m thrilled to welcome him and his family to Pitt.”
It is expected Collins will work with the defensive backs at Pitt in some capacity after taking that role at Central Michigan and working as a defensive passing game coordinator with the MAC program. Pitt ranked 13th in the 14-team ACC in passing defense a season ago after allowing an average of 254.2 passing yards per game with 24 passing touchdowns given up with just nine interceptions.
Collins will have some potential talent to work with as Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin come off their redshirt sophomore and sophomore seasons, respectively and some freshmen looking to have an impact beginning this spring. With Jordan Whitehead declaring a year early for the NFL, the defensive secondary will have some room to improve in 2018.
Doc Holliday looked both inside and out to fill two very important positions on his Marshall coaching staff.
The football program Wednesday announced the naming of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and Adam Fuller as defensive coordinator. The former will also coach quarterbacks, while the latter will take over as safeties coach.
Cramsey has spent the past nine seasons as a coordinator at both the FBS and FCS levels, most recently at Sam Houston State last season. He’s also served as an FBS coordinator at Nevada (2016) and Florida International (2012). His other coordinating stops include Montana State (2013-15) and New Hampshire (2009-11).
Fuller, meanwhile, has been with Holliday and Thundering Herd since the 2013 season. The first four seasons prior to his promotion and move to safeties, Fuller had spent as MU’s linebackers coach.
This will mark Fuller’s second stint as a coordinator (Charleston, 2009-12) but first at the FBS level.