Hawaii’s Brandon Kipper tweets transfer to Oregon State

It won’t help this season, but Oregon State has added some talent to its offensive line.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Brandon Kipper announced that he has decided to transfer into the Oregon State football program. The offensive tackle comes to Corvallis as a transfer from Hawaii.

Kipper will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Once again, thank you to Hawaii for all that you have done for me, thank you to my family for all you do for me, and thank you to everyone who has supported me and more importantly to those who don't. ALL THAT BEING SAID…

BEAVS BABY!!! It's that #NewNew😴 #BeaverNation pic.twitter.com/SjndFZ5Usx — The Mamba™ (@BrandonKipper) February 1, 2018

Kipper was a two-star 2017 recruit coming out of high school in Idaho. As a true freshman, the 6-6, 270-pound right tackle played in 11 games in a backup role. He was expected to compete for a starting job with the Rainbow Warriors had he stayed at the school.