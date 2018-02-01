Kentucky’s newest assistant spent last six seasons with NFL’s Colts

In filling the 10th spot on his Kentucky coaching staff, Mark Stoops opted for a coach who’s spent that past few seasons away from the college game.

In confirming previous reports, the Wildcats announced Thursday that Brad White has been hired as UK’s outside linebackers coach. White comes to Lexington after spending the past six seasons with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

“When I talked to Brad, he impressed me with his expertise, his NFL experience and what a very, very good technician he is,” said Stoops in a statement. “Brad came highly recommended from people I know at Indianapolis. In addition to his knowledge of coaching linebackers, he has ‘big picture’ expertise.”

With the Colts, White served as the outside linebackers coach (2015-17), assistant linebackers coach (2014) and defensive quality control coach (2012-13).

White’s last job at the collegiate level came as the inside linebackers coach at Air Force from 2010-11. His first on-field job was as safeties coach at FCS Murray State in 2009.

“My wife and I are really excited and grateful to Coach Stoops for the opportunity to join the Kentucky family,” White said. “Kentucky is a program on the rise. I’ve been very impressed with how Coach Stoops is building this team. I’m especially impressed with the linebackers. They are a diverse group with rising seniors and talented young players all showing they can be successful in the SEC. I’m eager to get started.”

White’s hiring triggered a couple of moves within Stoops’ staff, with Dean Hood moving to the defensive secondary to work in tandem with that group with Steve Clinkscale. Hood will continue on as special teams coordinator.