Pitt the new home for starting Kent State lineman Stefano Millin

With National Signing Day right around the corner, Pitt has turned to a MAC school to shore up its offensive line with some experienced talent.

Stefano Millin confirmed to Rivals.com that he has decided to transfer from Kent State to Pittsburgh. As Millan will be coming to the Panthers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be able to use his final year of eligibility with the Panthers this season.

Millin confirmed that the Panthers’ need on the left side of the line played a role in his decision to transfer into Pat Narduzzi‘s football program.

“With Brian O’Neill doing to the NFL, they needed a left tackle,” Millin told the website. “And when I talked to Coach Narduzzi just now he said he’d be shocked if I don’t win the job. Nothing is given, I understand that, but it’s really a good opportunity and my plan is to go in and be the left tackle.”

Millin had started 27 games in a row for the Golden Flashes, including all 12 in 2017. All told, he started 33 of the 36 games in which he played the past three seasons.