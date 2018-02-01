Report: Ohio State’s Greg Schiano to interview with New England Patriots after Super Bowl

Urban Meyer has already dodged one bullet when it comes to the boss of his defense. Now, it appears he may have to dodge another, more significant one.
According to Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports Boston, Greg Schiano is expected to interview with the New England Patriots for their soon-to-be vacancy at defensive coordinator. Following Sunday’s Super Bowl, Bill Belichick‘s current coordinator on that side of the ball, Matt Patricia, is leaving to take over as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Schiano was set to become the new head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers before a certain segment of the fanbase used social media and other means to very vociferously object to the hiring based on Schiano’s (flimsy) connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State. That backlash forced the university to reverse course on Schiano, setting the stage for an embarrassing series of snubs — and the athletic director working on a deal with Mike Leach one night only to be fired the next day — over the next couple of weeks before settling on Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its next head coach.
The long-time head coach at Rutgers before moving on to the same job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano has been Meyer’s coordinator and associate head coach the past two seasons.
Schiano would be the second defensive assistant Meyer has lost to the NFL this year as Kerry Coombs left for a job with the Tennessee Titans. Meyer had also previously hired Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as his 10th assistant early last month, a move that was no doubt made with at least one eye on the possibility of losing Schiano either this year or next.
In filling the 10th spot on his Kentucky coaching staff, Mark Stoops opted for a coach who’s spent that past few seasons away from the college game.
In confirming previous reports, the Wildcats announced Thursday that Brad White has been hired as UK’s outside linebackers coach. White comes to Lexington after spending the past six seasons with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
“When I talked to Brad, he impressed me with his expertise, his NFL experience and what a very, very good technician he is,” said Stoops in a statement. “Brad came highly recommended from people I know at Indianapolis. In addition to his knowledge of coaching linebackers, he has ‘big picture’ expertise.”
With the Colts, White served as the outside linebackers coach (2015-17), assistant linebackers coach (2014) and defensive quality control coach (2012-13).
White’s last job at the collegiate level came as the inside linebackers coach at Air Force from 2010-11. His first on-field job was as safeties coach at FCS Murray State in 2009.
“My wife and I are really excited and grateful to Coach Stoops for the opportunity to join the Kentucky family,” White said. “Kentucky is a program on the rise. I’ve been very impressed with how Coach Stoops is building this team. I’m especially impressed with the linebackers. They are a diverse group with rising seniors and talented young players all showing they can be successful in the SEC. I’m eager to get started.”
White’s hiring triggered a couple of moves within Stoops’ staff, with Dean Hood moving to the defensive secondary to work in tandem with that group with Steve Clinkscale. Hood will continue on as special teams coordinator.
Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, has filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his professional career outlook in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meachum in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible.
TCU has not specifically commented on the lawsuit, which is the standard operating procedure for any university in this situation, but did issue a brief statement saying the school “takes pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries,” per The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.
Per Listenbee’s lawsuit, the former Horned Frog claims he injured his pelvic bones in a game against SMU in 2015. The injury involved torn cartilage that is said to take a minimum of six months to rehab. Listenbee claims members of TCU’s training staff injected him with pain medications and steroids to ease the pain and allow him to continue playing. The pain meds and what Listenbee claims to be a “lack of rest and abuse from the coaching staff” eventually led to having to have metal plate inserted in his bone, which effectively hurt his chances of getting off to a successful NFL career.
Listenbee was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills after previously suffering a groin injury at the NFL Scouting Combine. Listenbee was waived by the Bills a year later due to ongoing injury concerns. Listenbee later signed with the Miami Dolphins in October 2016 and was again waived in early December. A week later, Listenbee signed with the Indianapolis Colts to be on the practice squad, where he currently is under contract as a reserve.
The lawsuit also takes aim at the Big 12 for what Listenbee claims to be a failure to review TCU’s compliance with NCAA rules and policies regarding injury practices.
A couple of old Big East rivals are reuniting in a few years. The scheduling announcement seemingly leaves UCLA out of the mix after Rutgers arranged to schedule a home-and-home series with Syracuse.
According to a report from NJ.com on Thursday, Rutgers will play a home-and-home series with Syracuse in 2020 and 2021, with the Scarlet Knights of the Big Ten hosting the ACC’s Orange in 2020 and Syracuse welcoming Rutgers to their place the following season. Exact dates of the games have not been confirmed as of yet, although a previous home-and-home deal Rutgers had with UCLA could be used to slot the games into place.
Rutgers previously had a scheduling agreement in place to play at UCLA on Sept. 5, 2020 and host the Bruins on Sept. 11, 2021. It is likely those dates could be used to slot in the Syracuse games. Syracuse previously had vacancies to fill those weeks. And it would seem to make sense to have a school from New York and a school form New Jersey meet on Sept. 11, 2021 on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City.
The reported home-and-home series between Rutgers and Syracuse will satisfy each school’s scheduling commitment to their respective conferences that require a non-conference game against another power conference opponent.
The scheduling adjustment will leave UCLA with a couple of vacancies to fill in the upcoming years. The Bruins currently only have one non-conference game scheduled in 2020 (San Diego State on the road) but will have LSU and Fresno State at home in 2021.
If there was ever a doubt about the value of having your own conference-branded television network or the College Football Playoff, look no further than the latest revenue distribution figures coming out. The SEC distributed an average of $41 million per school in the 2017 fiscal year according to tax documents obtained by USA Today. The same report reveals SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was paid $1.9 million in total compensation for 2016.
The University of Georgia received a distribution reported to be $42.8 million for the 2017 fiscal year, while four other unnamed schools received a share of $39.9 million. The combined revenue income to distribute totaled $650 million, and that is up from $639 million the previous year and $527 million the year prior to that according to USA Today.
More revenue distribution numbers will begin coming in as conferences settle their taxes and have their tax returns shared with the media, but the SEC is leading the charge with one of the top revenue distributions on record once again. The Big Ten is also expected to have a healthy revenue distribution to share, as it typically does. The Big Ten and SEC are typically among the leaders in the revenue distribution department, followed by the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12.
The revenues continued to go up, although the rate of increase did see a slight loss in momentum. That could be expected though considering no major differences in the media rights game from 2016 to 2017. The total combined revenue of local radio rights dipped, but not enough to counter-balance the added revenue generated from postseason events for the conference as a whole.