Transferring Hawaii WR Dylan Collie narrows choices to BYU, Vandy

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
It’s not yet known to where Dylan Collie will transfer, but we do know his two likely landing spots.

In the middle of last month, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii. Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that he has narrowed his potential destinations down to a pair of programs — BYU and Vanderbilt.

A move to the football independent would serve as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012.  After redshirting as a true freshman and completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii. There’s also a deep family connection to BYU as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.

“I had a great in-home visit with coaches from both schools,” the youngest Collie brother told the Tribune. “Between the football and the education, both are great opportunities, and both give me a chance to play at the next level.”

Regardless of which of the two schools he ultimately chooses — there’s no timeline for a final decision — Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he would be coming into either football program as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.

Alabama has ’50-50′ shot at landing four-star QB committed to Princeton

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Yes, you are reading that correctly.

It’s not often that Alabama and Princeton go head-to-head on the recruiting trail, but such is the case with Brevin White. A four-star quarterback in the class of 2018, White verbally committed to the Ivy League school back in July of last year and has held firm despite interest from a handful of Power Five programs.

A scholarship offer from ‘Bama late last week combined with an official visit to the reigning national champion’s campus last weekend, however, has caused a bit of indecision on White’s part. In fact, White’s high school coach in California, Dean Herrington, told al.com that it’s currently a tossup between the Tide and the Tigers as to where his player will sign. “I think it’s now pretty 50-50,” the coach said.

Naturally, there are distinct advantages when it comes to both programs.

“With Princeton, a degree from Princeton goes a long way,” Herrington told al.com. “He wants to get into business finance and work on Wall Street, and there’s a lot of contacts if you graduate from Princeton.

“But, there’s also a lot of contacts at Alabama, especially with Coach Saban. It’s just a (matter) of what he wants to do. But he’s different than most kids. He’s thinking about the academic side and the post-graduate side, but he’s just got to sort it out for himself and see what he wants.”

It’s expected that White will make a decision by the end of the week, although the process could bleed into the weekend or even early next week. National Signing Day, incidentally, is a week from yesterday.

In addition to Alabama, which doesn’t currently have a quarterback as part of its 2018 class, White also holds offers from, among others, Minnesota, Arizona State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Washington State. White is rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Ex-Oklahoma safety Will Sunderland transferring to Troy

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
An off-field incident kept Will Sunderland from playing for Oklahoma this past season. This season, he’ll spend it somewhere other than Norman.

Sunderland announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Troy. Provided the defensive back can get past his off-field hurdles, he would be eligible to play for the defending Sun Belt Conference co-champions in 2018.

In June of last year, Sunderland was arrested on a felony burglary charge in connection to the theft of electronics from the dorm room of two Sooners baseball players. Sunderland was indefinitely suspended by head coach Lincoln Riley as a result of the incident and didn’t play at all in 2017.

According to Tulsa World, Sunderland has a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for Feb. 6, which is one day before National Signing Day.

Sunderland played in a total of 16 games during his first two seasons at OU. He was expected to compete for a starting job in 2017 prior to his suspension.

A four-star member of OU’s 2015 recruiting class, Sunderland was rated as the No. 7 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma; and the No. 155 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only four signees in the Sooners’ class that year were rated higher than Sunderland.

Pitt the new home for starting Kent State lineman Stefano Millin

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
With National Signing Day right around the corner, Pitt has turned to a MAC school to shore up its offensive line with some experienced talent.

Stefano Millin confirmed to Rivals.com that he has decided to transfer from Kent State to Pittsburgh. As Millan will be coming to the Panthers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be able to use his final year of eligibility with the Panthers this season.

Millin confirmed that the Panthers’ need on the left side of the line played a role in his decision to transfer into Pat Narduzzi‘s football program.

“With Brian O’Neill doing to the NFL, they needed a left tackle,” Millin told the website. “And when I talked to Coach Narduzzi just now he said he’d be shocked if I don’t win the job. Nothing is given, I understand that, but it’s really a good opportunity and my plan is to go in and be the left tackle.”

Millin had started 27 games in a row for the Golden Flashes, including all 12 in 2017. All told, he started 33 of the 36 games in which he played the past three seasons.

Hawaii’s Brandon Kipper tweets transfer to Oregon State

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2018, 6:54 AM EST
It won’t help this season, but Oregon State has added some talent to its offensive line.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Brandon Kipper announced that he has decided to transfer into the Oregon State football program.  The offensive tackle comes to Corvallis as a transfer from Hawaii.

Kipper will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kipper was a two-star 2017 recruit coming out of high school in Idaho.  As a true freshman, the 6-6, 270-pound right tackle played in 11 games in a backup role.  He was expected to compete for a starting job with the Rainbow Warriors had he stayed at the school.