Transferring Hawaii WR Dylan Collie narrows choices to BYU, Vandy

It’s not yet known to where Dylan Collie will transfer, but we do know his two likely landing spots.

In the middle of last month, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii. Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that he has narrowed his potential destinations down to a pair of programs — BYU and Vanderbilt.

A move to the football independent would serve as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012. After redshirting as a true freshman and completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii. There’s also a deep family connection to BYU as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.

“I had a great in-home visit with coaches from both schools,” the youngest Collie brother told the Tribune. “Between the football and the education, both are great opportunities, and both give me a chance to play at the next level.”

Regardless of which of the two schools he ultimately chooses — there’s no timeline for a final decision — Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he would be coming into either football program as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.