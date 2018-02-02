Bob Shoop, Penn State lawsuits arising from contract dispute settled

The legal squabble between Penn State and one of its former football coaches has come to an end.

In early June of last year, Penn State filed a lawsuit against Bob Shoop claiming the former defensive coordinator owed the university nearly $900,000 after leaving for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.; Shoop countersued, claiming he was effectively fired by the Nittany Lions due to what the suit described as “a hostile, negative work environment.”

Friday, the university announced that the two sides had reached an agreement to settle the tandem lawsuits. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although PSU noted in a statement that “Coach Shoop recognizes obligations under his employment contract with Penn State.”

The remainder of the statement is standard, boilerplate lawyer-speak.

Both Coach Shoop and Penn State are pleased to bring this matter to an amicable resolution. Coach Shoop wishes continued success for the Penn State football program and remains grateful for the support he received from the coaching staff, support staff and the fans while he was at Penn State. Penn State recognizes that Coach Shoop was an integral part of the coaching staff during his tenure at Penn State and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Shoop spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee before taking the same job at Mississippi State in December of last year.