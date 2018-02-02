Bob Shoop, Penn State lawsuits arising from contract dispute settled

The legal squabble between Penn State and one of its former football coaches has come to an end.
In early June of last year, Penn State filed a lawsuit against Bob Shoop claiming the former defensive coordinator owed the university nearly $900,000 after leaving for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.; Shoop countersued, claiming he was effectively fired by the Nittany Lions due to what the suit described as “a hostile, negative work environment.”
Friday, the university announced that the two sides had reached an agreement to settle the tandem lawsuits. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although PSU noted in a statement that “Coach Shoop recognizes obligations under his employment contract with Penn State.”
Both Coach Shoop and Penn State are pleased to bring this matter to an amicable resolution. Coach Shoop wishes continued success for the Penn State football program and remains grateful for the support he received from the coaching staff, support staff and the fans while he was at Penn State. Penn State recognizes that Coach Shoop was an integral part of the coaching staff during his tenure at Penn State and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Shoop spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee before taking the same job at Mississippi State in December of last year.
We’ve finally (I think?) come to the end of the 2017-18 college football awards season.
Friday morning, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Georgia’s Kirby Smart has been named as this year’s recipient of the organization’s George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. The honor comes on the heels of Smart guiding the Bulldogs to the football program’s first SEC championship since 2005 as well as an overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game.
“Coach Smart has engineered a tremendous season for the University of Georgia football program,” MFC executive director Mark Wolpert said in a statement. “The team’s 13-2 record is a great testament to the hard work of Coach and his staff, and also to the dedication shown by the student-athletes involved in the program. Winning the SEC Championship and taking eventual national champion Alabama into overtime in one of the most exciting games in memory are just amazing accomplishments for everyone associated with the Georgia football program.”
Smart is the first UGA head coach to win the award since the first one was handed out in 1989. He’s also the second consecutive coach from the SEC to claim the honor, joining Alabama’s Nick Saban last season.
While the award was originally and still is named after former Penn head coach George Munger, it was renamed in 2010 as the Joe Paterno Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Following the Jerry Sandusky that cost the late Joe Paterno his job and tarnished his legacy, it reverted back to its original name.
A little over three weeks after announcing his departure from Rice, Calvin Anderson has whittled down his potential transfer to-do list.
According to Bruce Feldman of SI.com, Anderson has settled on a Top Five list of places to which he’s considering a transfer — Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and TCU. While they’re shown in alphabetical order here, that’s not how they stack up in the offensive lineman’s head.
From Feldman’s report, which includes a potential timeline for a decision:
The best way I’d put it now is that Texas and Michigan are first tier,” Anderson says. “Behind them is Auburn, and then [Oklahoma] and then TCU. It’s mostly fluid, though, from No. 1 through 4, with TCU a little less likely.” He has set a deadline to make his decision by March 25 — the day he turns 22 — but adds that he’ll likely make his decision before then.
Whichever of the five Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.
Coming to Norman armed with an impressive recruiting pedigree, Ricky DeBerry is leaving never having lived up to the hype.
First reported by SoonerScoop.com and subsequently confirmed by Tulsa World, DeBerry has opted to transfer from the Sooners. As the linebacker-turned-H-back will receive his diploma from OU this May, he’ll be leaving the Sooners as a graduate transfer.
DeBerry has been given a full release by the football program, meaning no restrictions were placed on his transfer.
A four-star member of OU’s 2015 recruiting class, DeBerry was rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 86 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Based on that recruiting website’s rankings, just one prospect in the Sooners’ class that year was rated higher than DeBerry — defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.
DeBerry played in just five games during his OU career, with all five appearances coming in 2016. Starting as an outside linebacker, he moved inside prior to the start of the 2017 season. During this past season, he then moved to the other side of the ball as an H-back.
DeBerry joins Abdul Adams as Sooners who have transferred thus far this season. After leaving OU, the running back landed at Syracuse late last month.
Urban Meyer has already dodged one bullet when it comes to the boss of his defense. Now, it appears he may have to dodge another, more significant one.
According to Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports Boston, Greg Schiano is expected to interview with the New England Patriots for their soon-to-be vacancy at defensive coordinator. Following Sunday’s Super Bowl, Bill Belichick‘s current coordinator on that side of the ball, Matt Patricia, is leaving to take over as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Schiano was set to become the new head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers before a certain segment of the fanbase used social media and other means to very vociferously object to the hiring based on Schiano’s (flimsy) connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State. That backlash forced the university to reverse course on Schiano, setting the stage for an embarrassing series of snubs — and the athletic director working on a deal with Mike Leach one night only to be fired the next day — over the next couple of weeks before settling on Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its next head coach.
The long-time head coach at Rutgers before moving on to the same job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schiano, a long-time pal of Belichick’s, has been Meyer’s coordinator and associate head coach the past two seasons.
Schiano would be the second defensive assistant Meyer has lost to the NFL this year as Kerry Coombs left for a job with the Tennessee Titans. Meyer had also previously hired Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as his 10th assistant early last month, a move that was no doubt made with at least one eye on the possibility of losing Schiano either this year or next.