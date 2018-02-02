Bobby Petrino adds ex-South Carolina assistant to Louisville staff

When Lorenzo Ward heads into Louisville’s defensive meeting room this year, he’ll come across a very familiar face.
Grady Brown, the UofL confirmed Friday, has been hired as a defensive assistant by Bobby Petrino. A specific positional title and responsibilities for Brown have yet to be divulged.
In addition to whatever duties those are, however, he’ll also carry the title of recruiting coordinator for the football program.
Brown spent the 2017 season as safeties coach at Alabama State. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at South Carolina from 2012-15. And the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator during that stint? Current UofL secondary coach Lorenzo Ward.
“The makeup of his staff over the years has shown his loyalty to those guys, which is hard to find in this profession,” Brown said in a statement. “The relationship I have with Coach Ward — someone I’ve known since I was 16 years old – was something that was intriguing about this job. Hiring a successful coach like Brian VanGorder [late last month] to run the defense, someone who has had success at all levels, was a plus for me in taking advantage of this opportunity.
Coaches go to great lengths to land recruits but Rutgers head coach Chris Ash can say he literally went the extra mile to land one particular defensive end.
In what might be the biggest haul of frequent flier miles for any coach this recruiting cycle, he flew all of 3,942 miles this week to do an in-home visit with Scarlet Knights pledge Robin Jutwreten… in Sweden.
“The visit was great,” Jutwreten told NJ.com. “Spending some time with Coach Ash and Coach (Omar) Hales here in Sweden with my family was a great experience. It was also great being able to show them the places where I grew up.”
The 6-foot-4, 235 pound prospect apparently committed to the program a few weeks ago and took an official visit to New Jersey last month. He’s listed by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and, perhaps not surprisingly, is the top player in Sweden after playing this past season for the Arlanda Jets — an American football club near Stockholm.
If you’re wondering what kind of connection there is between Rutgers and the nordic country is, it seems the Scarlet Knights are stacking Swedes on the depth chart like pieces in Ikea furniture. Backup left tackle Sam Vretman is from Upplands Vasby in Sweden and played in eight games as a true freshman last season while Jutwreten is expected to compete for some playing time on defense once he arrives stateside with the Big Ten program.
No matter how well Jutwreten’s career turns out though, at least he can say that the coaching staff spared no expense and went the extra mile to land his commitment.
With Malik Rosier seemingly slotted into be the starting quarterback at Miami next season, it was no surprise to hear that backup Evan Shirreffs was leaving the program as a graduate transfer last month. What is a little surprising is to hear that Mark Richt’s program is putting on some pretty lengthy transfer restrictions on the signal-caller to limit his options.
According to the Jefferson High School (where Shirreffs played as a prep in Georgia) twitter page, the Hurricanes are not allowing the quarterback permission to contact any other ACC school or the five non-conference opponents the team has scheduled in 2018 and 2019 ( that would be Florida, LSU, Florida International, Toledo and Central Michigan).
ESPN is reporting that UM athletic director Blake James has confirmed that Shirreffs is appealing the restrictions. While Richt is well known for having close to no restrictions on transfers out of his program, it seems that in this case the issue is stemming from what the AD says is a departmental-wide policy. A hearing has been set for next week to determine the issue but if he succeeds, the quarterback will be immediately eligible at his next school Miami sign off.
A former three-star recruit in high school, Shirreffs didn’t see much action during his time in Coral Gables behind Brad Kaaya and Rosier. He completed just 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards in 2017 but is certainly hoping to find some playing time elsewhere in 2018 to put up some better numbers.
It’s the final recruiting weekend of the year before National Signing Day (the second one, that is) and coaches across the country are running on lots of caffeine to close out the Class of 2018. While there are not a ton of big storylines going into the first Wednesday of February like there used to be, one in particular is a bit of an eye-opener in that Princeton and Alabama are going head-to-head for Lancaster (Calif.) QB Brevin White.
Yes, that would indeed be the reigning national champion battling it out with an Ivy League school for a four-star recruit. Such is life in this strange recruiting territory we find ourselves in with a new early signing period that locked up most of the incoming crop of freshman in college football.
As it turns out though, David does indeed slay Goliath in this case as White is apparently sticking with his commitment to the Tigers after visiting Tuscaloosa over the past few days. Per 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.
While this means the Crimson Tide will be moving on to other options, it’s possible that the team will not sign a quarterback at all this cycle with White’s decision. While you can bet that Nick Saban would have loved to have landed the 6-foot-2 signal-caller as a safety net, something says that the team will be just fine in 2018 and beyond with Tua Tagovailoa and (potentially) Jalen Hurts behind center.
Bill Clark has reached back to the past for the future of his UAB offense.
Friday, the Blazers announced that Bryant Vincent has been hired by Clark to serve as his offensive coordinator. Vincent, who will also take over as the Blazers’ quarterbacks coach, had previously spent one record-setting season guiding UAB’s offense in 2014.
“Bryant’s familiarity with UAB and Birmingham will make for a seamless transition as our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” a statement from Clark began. “The offense in 2014 thrived under his direction and we are excited to hit the ground running with an experienced group heading into the 2018 season.”
Vincent began his FBS coaching career at South Alabama from 2011-13 before moving on to UAB the first time. After that one-year stint that lasted just one year because the administration killed off the program before bringing it back months later, Vincent went back to USA as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach; in late September of last year, Vincent was fired by the Jaguars after a little over two years on the job.
“We are more than excited to be back at UAB and part of Blazer Nation,” Vincent said. “Coach Clark and his staff have accomplished unbelievable things here. I look forward to being a part of that championship environment daily and taking the next step together. My family is very appreciative of Coach Clark and Jennifer and we can’t wait to begin.”
It was announced in early January that Les Koenning would not be returning as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, opening the door for Bryant’s return.