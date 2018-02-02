Bobby Petrino adds ex-South Carolina assistant to Louisville staff

When Lorenzo Ward heads into Louisville’s defensive meeting room this year, he’ll come across a very familiar face.

Grady Brown, the UofL confirmed Friday, has been hired as a defensive assistant by Bobby Petrino. A specific positional title and responsibilities for Brown have yet to be divulged.

In addition to whatever duties those are, however, he’ll also carry the title of recruiting coordinator for the football program.

Brown spent the 2017 season as safeties coach at Alabama State. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at South Carolina from 2012-15. And the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator during that stint? Current UofL secondary coach Lorenzo Ward.

“The makeup of his staff over the years has shown his loyalty to those guys, which is hard to find in this profession,” Brown said in a statement. “The relationship I have with Coach Ward — someone I’ve known since I was 16 years old – was something that was intriguing about this job. Hiring a successful coach like Brian VanGorder [late last month] to run the defense, someone who has had success at all levels, was a plus for me in taking advantage of this opportunity.