QB Evan Shirreffs appealing Miami’s restrictions on his graduate transfer

With Malik Rosier seemingly slotted into be the starting quarterback at Miami next season, it was no surprise to hear that backup Evan Shirreffs was leaving the program as a graduate transfer last month. What is a little surprising is to hear that Mark Richt’s program is putting on some pretty lengthy transfer restrictions on the signal-caller to limit his options.

According to the Jefferson High School (where Shirreffs played as a prep in Georgia) twitter page, the Hurricanes are not allowing the quarterback permission to contact any other ACC school or the five non-conference opponents the team has scheduled in 2018 and 2019 ( that would be Florida, LSU, Florida International, Toledo and Central Michigan).

While we appreciate the University of Miami recruiting our student athletes, we do not agree with the decision to restrict QB #GradTransfer Evan Shirreffs.

We sincerely hope this matter can be resolved quickly.

Film of @eshirreffs at https://t.co/1u4sQPce40 pic.twitter.com/sJoKt6hHrw — Jefferson Prospects (@JHS_Prospects) January 31, 2018

ESPN is reporting that UM athletic director Blake James has confirmed that Shirreffs is appealing the restrictions. While Richt is well known for having close to no restrictions on transfers out of his program, it seems that in this case the issue is stemming from what the AD says is a departmental-wide policy. A hearing has been set for next week to determine the issue but if he succeeds, the quarterback will be immediately eligible at his next school Miami sign off.

A former three-star recruit in high school, Shirreffs didn’t see much action during his time in Coral Gables behind Brad Kaaya and Rosier. He completed just 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards in 2017 but is certainly hoping to find some playing time elsewhere in 2018 to put up some better numbers.