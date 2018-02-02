QB J.J. Cosentino no longer part of the Florida State football team

As Willie Taggart prepares for his first spring practice in Tallahassee, the head coach has found his roster a little bit lighter in the quarterback department.

According to TomahawkNation.com, J.J. Cosentino is no longer with the FSU football team. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that Cosentino will forego his final season of eligibility with the Seminoles.

As Cosentino has already received his degree from the university, he could play at another FBS program in 2018 if he so desires. At this point in time, however, it’s unclear if the signal-caller will continue his playing career elsewhere.

A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2014 recruiting class, Cosentino was rated as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. That recruiting pedigree never translated into much time on the field as the signal-caller played in just 12 games during his time at FSU, completing 15 of his 31 pass attempts for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Even if Cosentino, essentially the third-stringer the past three seasons, had remained, the starting job in 2018 would’ve come down to either redshirt sophomore Deondre Francois or true freshman James Blackman.