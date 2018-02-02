Quarterback recruit turns down Nick Saban and Alabama to stick with Princeton commitment

It’s the final recruiting weekend of the year before National Signing Day (the second one, that is) and coaches across the country are running on lots of caffeine to close out the Class of 2018. While there are not a ton of big storylines going into the first Wednesday of February like there used to be, one in particular is a bit of an eye-opener in that Princeton and Alabama are going head-to-head for Lancaster (Calif.) QB Brevin White.
Yes, that would indeed be the reigning national champion battling it out with an Ivy League school for a four-star recruit. Such is life in this strange recruiting territory we find ourselves in with a new early signing period that locked up most of the incoming crop of freshman in college football.
As it turns out though, David does indeed slay Goliath in this case as White is apparently sticking with his commitment to the Tigers after visiting Tuscaloosa over the past few days. Per 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.
While this means the Crimson Tide will be moving on to other options, it’s possible that the team will not sign a quarterback at all this cycle with White’s decision. While you can bet that Nick Saban would have loved to have landed the 6-foot-2 signal-caller as a safety net, something says that the team will be just fine in 2018 and beyond with Tua Tagovailoa and (potentially) Jalen Hurts behind center.
With Malik Rosier seemingly slotted into be the starting quarterback at Miami next season, it was no surprise to hear that backup Evan Shirreffs was leaving the program as a graduate transfer last month. What is a little surprising is to hear that Mark Richt’s program is putting on some pretty lengthy transfer restrictions on the signal-caller to limit his options.
According to the Jefferson High School (where Shirreffs played as a prep in Georgia) twitter page, the Hurricanes are not allowing the quarterback permission to contact any other ACC school or the five non-conference opponents the team has scheduled in 2018 and 2019 ( that would be Florida, LSU, Florida International, Toledo and Central Michigan).
ESPN is reporting that UM athletic director Blake James has confirmed that Shirreffs is appealing the restrictions. While Richt is well known for having close to no restrictions on transfers out of his program, it seems that in this case the issue is stemming from what the AD says is a departmental-wide policy. A hearing has been set for next week to determine the issue but if he succeeds, the quarterback will be immediately eligible at his next school Miami sign off.
A former three-star recruit in high school, Shirreffs didn’t see much action during his time in Coral Gables behind Brad Kaaya and Rosier. He completed just 2-of-7 passes for 16 yards in 2017 but is certainly hoping to find some playing time elsewhere in 2018 to put up some better numbers.
Bill Clark has reached back to the past for the future of his UAB offense.
Friday, the Blazers announced that Bryant Vincent has been hired by Clark to serve as his offensive coordinator. Vincent, who will also take over as the Blazers’ quarterbacks coach, had previously spent one record-setting season guiding UAB’s offense in 2014.
“Bryant’s familiarity with UAB and Birmingham will make for a seamless transition as our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” a statement from Clark began. “The offense in 2014 thrived under his direction and we are excited to hit the ground running with an experienced group heading into the 2018 season.”
Vincent began his FBS coaching career at South Alabama from 2011-13 before moving on to UAB the first time. After that one-year stint that lasted just one year because the administration killed off the program before bringing it back months later, Vincent went back to USA as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach; in late September of last year, Vincent was fired by the Jaguars after a little over two years on the job.
“We are more than excited to be back at UAB and part of Blazer Nation,” Vincent said. “Coach Clark and his staff have accomplished unbelievable things here. I look forward to being a part of that championship environment daily and taking the next step together. My family is very appreciative of Coach Clark and Jennifer and we can’t wait to begin.”
It was announced in early January that Les Koenning would not be returning as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, opening the door for Bryant’s return.
As Willie Taggart prepares for his first spring practice in Tallahassee, the head coach has found his roster a little bit lighter in the quarterback department.
According to TomahawkNation.com, J.J. Cosentino is no longer with the FSU football team. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that Cosentino will forego his final season of eligibility with the Seminoles.
As Cosentino has already received his degree from the university, he could play at another FBS program in 2018 if he so desires. At this point in time, however, it’s unclear if the signal-caller will continue his playing career elsewhere.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2014 recruiting class, Cosentino was rated as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. That recruiting pedigree never translated into much time on the field as the signal-caller played in just 12 games during his time at FSU, completing 15 of his 31 pass attempts for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Even if Cosentino, essentially the third-stringer the past three seasons, had remained, the starting job in 2018 would’ve come down to either redshirt sophomore Deondre Francois or true freshman James Blackman.
The legal squabble between Penn State and one of its former football coaches has come to an end.
In early June of last year, Penn State filed a lawsuit against Bob Shoop claiming the former defensive coordinator owed the university nearly $900,000 after leaving for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.; Shoop countersued, claiming he was effectively fired by the Nittany Lions due to what the suit described as “a hostile, negative work environment.”
Friday, the university announced that the two sides had reached an agreement to settle the tandem lawsuits. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although PSU noted in a statement that “Coach Shoop recognizes obligations under his employment contract with Penn State.”
The remainder of the statement is standard, boilerplate lawyer-speak.
Both Coach Shoop and Penn State are pleased to bring this matter to an amicable resolution. Coach Shoop wishes continued success for the Penn State football program and remains grateful for the support he received from the coaching staff, support staff and the fans while he was at Penn State. Penn State recognizes that Coach Shoop was an integral part of the coaching staff during his tenure at Penn State and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Shoop spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee before taking the same job at Mississippi State in December of last year.