Quarterback recruit turns down Nick Saban and Alabama to stick with Princeton commitment

It’s the final recruiting weekend of the year before National Signing Day (the second one, that is) and coaches across the country are running on lots of caffeine to close out the Class of 2018. While there are not a ton of big storylines going into the first Wednesday of February like there used to be, one in particular is a bit of an eye-opener in that Princeton and Alabama are going head-to-head for Lancaster (Calif.) QB Brevin White.

Yes, that would indeed be the reigning national champion battling it out with an Ivy League school for a four-star recruit. Such is life in this strange recruiting territory we find ourselves in with a new early signing period that locked up most of the incoming crop of freshman in college football.

As it turns out though, David does indeed slay Goliath in this case as White is apparently sticking with his commitment to the Tigers after visiting Tuscaloosa over the past few days. Per 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

After visiting #Alabama over the weekend, Lancaster (Calif.) Paraclete QB Brevin White has decided to stick with his commitment to #Princeton https://t.co/eRvoz5V7wm — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 2, 2018

"Alabama is a heck of a place and program with a great education and football team. However, Princeton is the best fit for me and who I am," White said moments ago, one of the more unique recruitments I can remember — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 2, 2018

While this means the Crimson Tide will be moving on to other options, it’s possible that the team will not sign a quarterback at all this cycle with White’s decision. While you can bet that Nick Saban would have loved to have landed the 6-foot-2 signal-caller as a safety net, something says that the team will be just fine in 2018 and beyond with Tua Tagovailoa and (potentially) Jalen Hurts behind center.