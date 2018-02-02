Rutgers coach Chris Ash flies all the way to Sweden to land recruit

Coaches go to great lengths to land recruits but Rutgers head coach Chris Ash can say he literally went the extra mile to land one particular defensive end.

In what might be the biggest haul of frequent flier miles for any coach this recruiting cycle, he flew all of 3,942 miles this week to do an in-home visit with Scarlet Knights pledge Robin Jutwreten… in Sweden.

So thankful for the home visit in Sweden by Head Coach Ash and Coach Hales! I had an amazing day and can’t wait to officially be a part of Rutgers football 🛡⚔️🛡@CoachChrisAsh @Omeezi_ @PPIRecruits #TheHunt @RFootball pic.twitter.com/zjKeyEpQqo — Robin jutwreten (@jutwreten) February 1, 2018

“The visit was great,” Jutwreten told NJ.com. “Spending some time with Coach Ash and Coach (Omar) Hales here in Sweden with my family was a great experience. It was also great being able to show them the places where I grew up.”

The 6-foot-4, 235 pound prospect apparently committed to the program a few weeks ago and took an official visit to New Jersey last month. He’s listed by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and, perhaps not surprisingly, is the top player in Sweden after playing this past season for the Arlanda Jets — an American football club near Stockholm.

If you’re wondering what kind of connection there is between Rutgers and the nordic country is, it seems the Scarlet Knights are stacking Swedes on the depth chart like pieces in Ikea furniture. Backup left tackle Sam Vretman is from Upplands Vasby in Sweden and played in eight games as a true freshman last season while Jutwreten is expected to compete for some playing time on defense once he arrives stateside with the Big Ten program.

No matter how well Jutwreten’s career turns out though, at least he can say that the coaching staff spared no expense and went the extra mile to land his commitment.