Second-highest-rated signee in Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class to transfer from Sooners

Coming to Norman armed with an impressive recruiting pedigree, Ricky DeBerry is leaving never having lived up to the hype.

First reported by SoonerScoop.com and subsequently confirmed by Tulsa World, DeBerry has opted to transfer from the Sooners. As the linebacker-turned-H-back will receive his diploma from OU this May, he’ll be leaving the Sooners as a graduate transfer.

DeBerry has been given a full release by the football program, meaning no restrictions were placed on his transfer.

A four-star member of OU’s 2015 recruiting class, DeBerry was rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 86 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Based on that recruiting website’s rankings, just one prospect in the Sooners’ class that year was rated higher than DeBerry — defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

DeBerry played in just five games during his OU career, with all five appearances coming in 2016. Starting as an outside linebacker, he moved inside prior to the start of the 2017 season. During this past season, he then moved to the other side of the ball as an H-back.

DeBerry joins Abdul Adams as Sooners who have transferred thus far this season. After leaving OU, the running back landed at Syracuse late last month.