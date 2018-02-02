UAB brings back OC Bryant Vincent in same role

Bill Clark has reached back to the past for the future of his UAB offense.
Friday, the Blazers announced that Bryant Vincent has been hired by Clark to serve as his offensive coordinator. Vincent, who will also take over as the Blazers’ quarterbacks coach, had previously spent one record-setting season guiding UAB’s offense in 2014.
“Bryant’s familiarity with UAB and Birmingham will make for a seamless transition as our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” a statement from Clark began. “The offense in 2014 thrived under his direction and we are excited to hit the ground running with an experienced group heading into the 2018 season.”
Vincent began his FBS coaching career at South Alabama from 2011-13 before moving on to UAB the first time. After that one-year stint that lasted just one year because the administration killed off the program before bringing it back months later, Vincent went back to USA as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach; in late September of last year, Vincent was fired by the Jaguars after a little over two years on the job.
“We are more than excited to be back at UAB and part of Blazer Nation,” Vincent said. “Coach Clark and his staff have accomplished unbelievable things here. I look forward to being a part of that championship environment daily and taking the next step together. My family is very appreciative of Coach Clark and Jennifer and we can’t wait to begin.”
It was announced in early January that Les Koenning would not be returning as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, opening the door for Bryant’s return.
As Willie Taggart prepares for his first spring practice in Tallahassee, the head coach has found his roster a little bit lighter in the quarterback department.
According to TomahawkNation.com, J.J. Cosentino is no longer with the FSU football team. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that Cosentino will forego his final season of eligibility with the Seminoles.
As Cosentino has already received his degree from the university, he could play at another FBS program in 2018 if he so desires. At this point in time, however, it’s unclear if the signal-caller will continue his playing career elsewhere.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2014 recruiting class, Cosentino was rated as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. That recruiting pedigree never translated into much time on the field as the signal-caller played in just 12 games during his time at FSU, completing 15 of his 31 pass attempts for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Even if Cosentino, essentially the third-stringer the past three seasons, had remained, the starting job in 2018 would’ve come down to either redshirt sophomore Deondre Francois or true freshman James Blackman.
The legal squabble between Penn State and one of its former football coaches has come to an end.
In early June of last year, Penn State filed a lawsuit against Bob Shoop claiming the former defensive coordinator owed the university nearly $900,000 after leaving for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.; Shoop countersued, claiming he was effectively fired by the Nittany Lions due to what the suit described as “a hostile, negative work environment.”
Friday, the university announced that the two sides had reached an agreement to settle the tandem lawsuits. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, although PSU noted in a statement that “Coach Shoop recognizes obligations under his employment contract with Penn State.”
The remainder of the statement is standard, boilerplate lawyer-speak.
Both Coach Shoop and Penn State are pleased to bring this matter to an amicable resolution. Coach Shoop wishes continued success for the Penn State football program and remains grateful for the support he received from the coaching staff, support staff and the fans while he was at Penn State. Penn State recognizes that Coach Shoop was an integral part of the coaching staff during his tenure at Penn State and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Shoop spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee before taking the same job at Mississippi State in December of last year.
We’ve finally (I think?) come to the end of the 2017-18 college football awards season.
Friday morning, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Georgia’s Kirby Smart has been named as this year’s recipient of the organization’s George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. The honor comes on the heels of Smart guiding the Bulldogs to the football program’s first SEC championship since 2005 as well as an overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game.
“Coach Smart has engineered a tremendous season for the University of Georgia football program,” MFC executive director Mark Wolpert said in a statement. “The team’s 13-2 record is a great testament to the hard work of Coach and his staff, and also to the dedication shown by the student-athletes involved in the program. Winning the SEC Championship and taking eventual national champion Alabama into overtime in one of the most exciting games in memory are just amazing accomplishments for everyone associated with the Georgia football program.”
Smart is the first UGA head coach to win the award since the first one was handed out in 1989. He’s also the second consecutive coach from the SEC to claim the honor, joining Alabama’s Nick Saban last season.
While the award was originally and still is named after former Penn head coach George Munger, it was renamed in 2010 as the Joe Paterno Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Following the Jerry Sandusky that cost the late Joe Paterno his job and tarnished his legacy, it reverted back to its original name.
A little over three weeks after announcing his departure from Rice, Calvin Anderson has whittled down his potential transfer to-do list.
According to Bruce Feldman of SI.com, Anderson has settled on a Top Five list of places to which he’s considering a transfer — Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and TCU. While they’re shown in alphabetical order here, that’s not how they stack up in the offensive lineman’s head.
From Feldman’s report, which includes a potential timeline for a decision:
The best way I’d put it now is that Texas and Michigan are first tier,” Anderson says. “Behind them is Auburn, and then [Oklahoma] and then TCU. It’s mostly fluid, though, from No. 1 through 4, with TCU a little less likely.” He has set a deadline to make his decision by March 25 — the day he turns 22 — but adds that he’ll likely make his decision before then.
Whichever of the five Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.