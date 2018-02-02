UAB brings back OC Bryant Vincent in same role

Bill Clark has reached back to the past for the future of his UAB offense.

Friday, the Blazers announced that Bryant Vincent has been hired by Clark to serve as his offensive coordinator. Vincent, who will also take over as the Blazers’ quarterbacks coach, had previously spent one record-setting season guiding UAB’s offense in 2014.

WELCOME HOME BRYANT VINCENT! @CoachBillClark has reappointed Vincent as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under Vincent's direction in 2014, UAB set school records for total yards (5,182) and points (398 – 33.2/game). Vincent inherits 10 returning starters. pic.twitter.com/muLb4SekWx — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) February 2, 2018

“Bryant’s familiarity with UAB and Birmingham will make for a seamless transition as our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” a statement from Clark began. “The offense in 2014 thrived under his direction and we are excited to hit the ground running with an experienced group heading into the 2018 season.”

Vincent began his FBS coaching career at South Alabama from 2011-13 before moving on to UAB the first time. After that one-year stint that lasted just one year because the administration killed off the program before bringing it back months later, Vincent went back to USA as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach; in late September of last year, Vincent was fired by the Jaguars after a little over two years on the job.

“We are more than excited to be back at UAB and part of Blazer Nation,” Vincent said. “Coach Clark and his staff have accomplished unbelievable things here. I look forward to being a part of that championship environment daily and taking the next step together. My family is very appreciative of Coach Clark and Jennifer and we can’t wait to begin.”

It was announced in early January that Les Koenning would not be returning as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, opening the door for Bryant’s return.