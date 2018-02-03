Coach battling brain tumors staying on WKU staff, but OL role being taken over by former Wisconsin, Oregon State assistant

As one member of the Western Kentucky staff continues to recover from a serious health matter, job security, not surprisingly, will be way, way, way down on his list of worries.

In late October, Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that offensive line coach Geoff Dartt had undergone surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors. Friday, WKU announced that it has hired TJ Woods as its new offensive line coach.

In the same release, the Hilltoppers confirmed that Dartt will remain on the staff as Sanford’s 10th assistant in an unspecified new role.

Woods spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Oregon State. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for two seasons at Wisconsin. In fact, this will mark the first time Woods starts a season without Gary Andersen as his head coach since 2008 as he was also at Utah State from 2009-12.

“The addition of TJ Woods to our program is a game-changer for our offensive line unit,” Sanford said. “He has overseen dominant rushing attacks at the highest level of college football. I look forward to working directly with TJ to produce a balanced and explosive offense on The Hill in 2018 and beyond.”

“My wife, Kelly, and I are excited to be a part of the Hilltopper family,” Woods said. “To be able to work for Coach Sanford and represent Western Kentucky University is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to building on the great tradition of tough, tenacious offensive line play here at WKU. My family and I are eager to join the Bowling Green community and get to work.”