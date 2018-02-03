Getty Images

Court order results in Wazzu LB winning community service award

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

On Thursday evening, Washington State gave linebacker Logan Tago its Community Involvement Award for the 2017 fall semester. They even sent out a press release about it.

Under normal circumstances, this would be:

1) A nice thing for Tago.

2) Not at all remarkable on our site.

Except these aren’t normal circumstances.

This story, as Deadspin pointed out, actually begins in Sept. 2016, when Tago was arrested after being accused of stealing a six-pack of beer from a man on a Pullman, Wash., street and striking the man in the head, leaving the man concussed.

Tago pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in order to avoid a felony robbery charge. Tago’s plea called for him to spend 30 days in jail… and perform 240 hours of community service.

He was suspended from the team at the time, but returned in 2017. He appeared in all 13 games this fall, recording one start, while collecting 24 tackles and three TFLs.

This isn’t to say that the arrest couldn’t have served as a wake-up call for Tago, that he isn’t a changed man, or that those 240 hours didn’t produce any good for the community. All of those things can be true. But it’s odd that Washington State didn’t acknowledge that Tago’s volunteer hours weren’t exactly voluntary.

Former Alabama LB Eryk Anders headlining UFC fight card Saturday night

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Way back in January 2010, Alabama’s Nick Saban dynasty was not yet a dynasty. The Tide had played for the SEC championship the season prior and won it the previous month, but Alabama had not yet won a national championship — and their first seemed to be slipping away.

After Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, Alabama jumped to a 24-6 halftime lead and then coasted through the second half. Behind freshman quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the Longhorns climbed back in the game with a legitimate chance to complete the 18-point comeback, pulling within 24-21 and owning the ball with more than three minutes remaining.

But Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders ended all that. He sacked Gilbert and forced a fumble, which Alabama recovered and then cashed in for a touchdown three plays later, putting the capper on a 37-21 win.

That sack earned him a spot in Alabama lore. “You’d think this play just happened yesterday,” Anders he told AL.com in 2011. “Everywhere I go people recognize me.”

Anders never caught on in the NFL, but he said back then that a desk job wasn’t for him. So he’s tried his hand at a different professional sport — mixed martial arts — and he’s thriving.

The San Antonio native holds a 10-0 record as a UFC fighter and tonight will participate in a main event fight in Belem, Brazil, squaring off against Lyoto Machida, who is 22-8 as a pro.

The UFC Fight Night card (10 p.m. ET, FS1) is the biggest bout of Anders’s young career. With a win, he will continue to climb the ranks of pro fighters. But a loss will slink the 30-year-old further down the food chain.

“It’s not surreal being in this situation,” Anders told ESPN. “I’ve never once thought a fight was happening too early in my career. Every fight is an opportunity to move up the food chain, so to speak. It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fighting Lyoto Machida.'”

Coach battling brain tumors staying on WKU staff, but OL role being taken over by former Wisconsin, Oregon State assistant

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 3, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

As one member of the Western Kentucky staff continues to recover from a serious health matter, job security, not surprisingly, will be way, way, way down on his list of worries.

In late October, Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that offensive line coach Geoff Dartt had undergone surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors. Friday, WKU announced that it has hired TJ Woods as its new offensive line coach.

In the same release, the Hilltoppers confirmed that Dartt will remain on the staff as Sanford’s 10th assistant in an unspecified new role.

Woods spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Oregon State. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for two seasons at Wisconsin.  In fact, this will mark the first time Woods starts a season without Gary Andersen as his head coach since 2008 as he was also at Utah State from 2009-12.

“The addition of TJ Woods to our program is a game-changer for our offensive line unit,” Sanford said. “He has overseen dominant rushing attacks at the highest level of college football. I look forward to working directly with TJ to produce a balanced and explosive offense on The Hill in 2018 and beyond.”

“My wife, Kelly, and I are excited to be a part of the Hilltopper family,” Woods said. “To be able to work for Coach Sanford and represent Western Kentucky University is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to building on the great tradition of tough, tenacious offensive line play here at WKU. My family and I are eager to join the Bowling Green community and get to work.”

Iowa’s Ryan Boyle transferring from Hawkeyes

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 3, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the second time this offseason, Iowa has lost a quarterback to transfer.

The Hawkeyes announced in a press release Friday that Ryan Boyle has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s football program. While not specified, it’s believed a search for a better opportunity at playing time was the trigger for the move.

“Ryan is a hard worker, a good teammate, and a good student,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We wish Ryan academic and athletic success in the future.”

Boyle, a native of the state, came to the Hawkeyes as a quarterback, moved to wide receiver in spring practice of 2016, and then moved back to the quarterback position the following year. Despite all of that positional jockeying, Boyle played in just one game during his time with the Hawkeyes, and didn’t see the field at all this past season.

A three-star member of Iowa’s 2015 recruiting class, Boyle, the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior, was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Only four signees in Iowa’s 21-member class that year were rated higher than Boyle.

Boyle will graduate from the university in May and would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2018 if that’s the route he chooses to take. The 6-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

Bobby Petrino adds ex-South Carolina assistant to Louisville staff

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 2, 2018, 9:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

When Lorenzo Ward heads into Louisville’s defensive meeting room this year, he’ll come across a very familiar face.

Grady Brown, the UofL confirmed Friday, has been hired as a defensive assistant by Bobby Petrino. A specific positional title and responsibilities for Brown have yet to be divulged.

In addition to whatever duties those are, however, he’ll also carry the title of recruiting coordinator for the football program.

Brown spent the 2017 season as safeties coach at Alabama State. Prior to that, he was the secondary coach at South Carolina from 2012-15. And the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator during that stint? Current UofL secondary coach Lorenzo Ward.

“The makeup of his staff over the years has shown his loyalty to those guys, which is hard to find in this profession,” Brown said in a statement. “The relationship I have with Coach Ward — someone I’ve known since I was 16 years old – was something that was intriguing about this job. Hiring a successful coach like Brian VanGorder [late last month] to run the defense, someone who has had success at all levels, was a plus for me in taking advantage of this opportunity.