Dino Babers turns to an in-law as Syracuse’s new QBs coach

By John TaylorFeb 3, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
When it came to his latest hire, Dino Babers kept it all in the family. Sort of.

Syracuse confirmed Saturday that Kirk Martin has been hired by Babers as the Orange’s new quarterbacks coach.  Martin replaces Sean Lewis, who left Babers’ staff late last year to take over the Kent State football program as its new head coach.

There is a personal connection between Martin and Babers as the former’s son, Texas A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, married the latter’s daughter, Jazzmin, last summer.

“First and foremost, Coach Martin is a family man. His values align with what we teach our players every day about being better fathers, better sons, and better husbands,” Babers said in a statement. “The type of person he is and his success training elite-level players makes him an excellent fit for our program.”

Even more noteworthy than the familial connection, though, is the fact that this will be Martin’s first job in any capacity at any level of college football.

Martin’s coaching career began in 1992, and that entire time has been spent in Texas high school football.  The last 14 years have been spent as a head coach in the state, most notably at Houston’s Manvel High (2006-17).

“I’m excited to join the Syracuse family,” Martin said. “Coaching in college has been a goal of mine for a long time and when Coach Babers called I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. To work at a place with such storied football tradition and with a group of coaches I have so much respect for is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”

TCU countersues to dismiss Kolby Listenbee lawsuit

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
Earlier this week, former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee sued TCU, alleging that Gary Patterson led a campaign to bully and belittle him into returning to play too quickly from a pelvic injury, thereby prematurely ending his career and depriving him of NFL earnings.

TCU has now struck back.

The school has countersued Listenbee, arguing for the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that TCU cannot be held responsible for Listenbee’s lack of NFL earnings.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Shehan Jeyarajah of Diehards, TCU has argued that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.

TCU has also sought to move the suit from Dallas County to Tarrant County, where the school is located and where Listenbee lives.

 

Former UCF kicker who gave up scholarship for YouTube career reportedly suing school for free speech violation

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
You probably remember the saga of Donald De La Haye. The UCF kicker who even the most ardent Knights enthusiasts probably never would’ve heard of became a martyr to the NCAA system after he was faced with the ultimatum of altering his burgeoning career as a YouTube star to keep his scholarship.

The school told De La Haye he would have to scrub any references to his status as a scholarship football player — including a video showing him throwing a football on the beach with his girlfriend — on any monetized videos, but the two sides could not come to an agreement and De La Haye left the team in order to go pro in YouTube.

It seems as if De La Haye made the right decision; his Deestroying channel has accumulated more than half a million followers and upwards of 50 million views. Most of his new videos feature De La Haye with NFL players — a video last week with Odell Beckham, Jr., has garnered more than 330,000 views, and another video with Julio Jones has racked up 122,000 views in two days.

But now De La Haye has sued UCF AD Danny White, UCF president John Hitt and members of the UCF Board of Trustees, among others, according to WFTV in Orlando. The suit reportedly states that UCF’s insistence that he alter his YouTube channel in order to retain his scholarship was a violation of his free speech.

In a related story, a video of De La Haye returning to UCF’s football facilities, titled, “I DON’T THINK I’M SUPPOSED TO BE IN HERE (BACK AT UCF)” has generated 236,000 views in two weeks.

It’s at this time I should remind you that pulling stunts in order to attract notoriety is a common marketing practice among professional YouTubers.

Former Alabama LB Eryk Anders headlining UFC fight card Saturday night

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Way back in January 2010, Alabama’s Nick Saban dynasty was not yet a dynasty. The Tide had played for the SEC championship the season prior and won it the previous month, but Alabama had not yet won a national championship — and their first seemed to be slipping away.

After Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, Alabama jumped to a 24-6 halftime lead and then coasted through the second half. Behind freshman quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the Longhorns climbed back in the game with a legitimate chance to complete the 18-point comeback, pulling within 24-21 and owning the ball with more than three minutes remaining.

But Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders ended all that. He sacked Gilbert and forced a fumble, which Alabama recovered and then cashed in for a touchdown three plays later, putting the capper on a 37-21 win.

That sack earned him a spot in Alabama lore. “You’d think this play just happened yesterday,” Anders he told AL.com in 2011. “Everywhere I go people recognize me.”

Anders never caught on in the NFL, but he said back then that a desk job wasn’t for him. So he’s tried his hand at a different professional sport — mixed martial arts — and he’s thriving.

The San Antonio native holds a 10-0 record as a UFC fighter and tonight will participate in a main event fight in Belem, Brazil, squaring off against Lyoto Machida, who is 22-8 as a pro.

The UFC Fight Night card (10 p.m. ET, FS1) is the biggest bout of Anders’s young career. With a win, he will continue to climb the ranks of pro fighters. But a loss will slink the 30-year-old further down the food chain.

“It’s not surreal being in this situation,” Anders told ESPN. “I’ve never once thought a fight was happening too early in my career. Every fight is an opportunity to move up the food chain, so to speak. It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fighting Lyoto Machida.'”

Court order results in Wazzu LB winning community service award

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
On Thursday evening, Washington State gave linebacker Logan Tago its Community Involvement Award for the 2017 fall semester. They even sent out a press release about it.

Under normal circumstances, this would be:

1) A nice thing for Tago.

2) Not at all remarkable on our site.

Except these aren’t normal circumstances.

This story, as Deadspin pointed out, actually begins in Sept. 2016, when Tago was arrested after being accused of stealing a six-pack of beer from a man on a Pullman, Wash., street and striking the man in the head, leaving the man concussed.

Tago pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in order to avoid a felony robbery charge. Tago’s plea called for him to spend 30 days in jail… and perform 240 hours of community service.

He was suspended from the team at the time, but returned in 2017. He appeared in all 13 games this fall, recording one start, while collecting 24 tackles and three TFLs.

This isn’t to say that the arrest couldn’t have served as a wake-up call for Tago, that he isn’t a changed man, or that those 240 hours didn’t produce any good for the community. All of those things can be true. But it’s odd that Washington State didn’t acknowledge that Tago’s volunteer hours weren’t exactly voluntary.