Dino Babers turns to an in-law as Syracuse’s new QBs coach

When it came to his latest hire, Dino Babers kept it all in the family. Sort of.

Syracuse confirmed Saturday that Kirk Martin has been hired by Babers as the Orange’s new quarterbacks coach. Martin replaces Sean Lewis, who left Babers’ staff late last year to take over the Kent State football program as its new head coach.

There is a personal connection between Martin and Babers as the former’s son, Texas A&M offensive lineman Koda Martin, married the latter’s daughter, Jazzmin, last summer.

“First and foremost, Coach Martin is a family man. His values align with what we teach our players every day about being better fathers, better sons, and better husbands,” Babers said in a statement. “The type of person he is and his success training elite-level players makes him an excellent fit for our program.”

Even more noteworthy than the familial connection, though, is the fact that this will be Martin’s first job in any capacity at any level of college football.

Martin’s coaching career began in 1992, and that entire time has been spent in Texas high school football. The last 14 years have been spent as a head coach in the state, most notably at Houston’s Manvel High (2006-17).

“I’m excited to join the Syracuse family,” Martin said. “Coaching in college has been a goal of mine for a long time and when Coach Babers called I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. To work at a place with such storied football tradition and with a group of coaches I have so much respect for is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”