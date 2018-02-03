Getty Images

Former UCF kicker who gave up scholarship for YouTube career reportedly suing school for free speech violation

By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
3 Comments

You probably remember the saga of Donald De La Haye. The UCF kicker who even the most ardent Knights enthusiasts probably never would’ve heard of became a martyr to the NCAA system after he was faced with the ultimatum of altering his burgeoning career as a YouTube star to keep his scholarship.

The school told De La Haye he would have to scrub any references to his status as a scholarship football player — including a video showing him throwing a football on the beach with his girlfriend — on any monetized videos, but the two sides could not come to an agreement and De La Haye left the team in order to go pro in YouTube.

It seems as if De La Haye made the right decision; his Deestroying channel has accumulated more than half a million followers and upwards of 50 million views. Most of his new videos feature De La Haye with NFL players — a video last week with Odell Beckham, Jr., has garnered more than 330,000 views, and another video with Julio Jones has racked up 122,000 views in two days.

But now De La Haye has sued UCF AD Danny White, UCF president John Hitt and members of the UCF Board of Trustees, among others, according to WFTV in Orlando. The suit reportedly states that UCF’s insistence that he alter his YouTube channel in order to retain his scholarship was a violation of his free speech.

In a related story, a video of De La Haye returning to UCF’s football facilities, titled, “I DON’T THINK I’M SUPPOSED TO BE IN HERE (BACK AT UCF)” has generated 236,000 views in two weeks.

It’s at this time I should remind you that pulling stunts in order to attract notoriety is a common marketing practice among professional YouTubers.

TCU countersues to dismiss Kolby Listenbee lawsuit

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
1 Comment

Earlier this week, former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee sued TCU, alleging that Gary Patterson led a campaign to bully and belittle him into returning to play too quickly from a pelvic injury, thereby prematurely ending his career and depriving him of NFL earnings.

TCU has now struck back.

The school has countersued Listenbee, arguing for the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that TCU cannot be held responsible for Listenbee’s lack of NFL earnings.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Shehan Jeyarajah of Diehards, TCU has argued that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.

TCU has also sought to move the suit from Dallas County to Tarrant County, where the school is located and where Listenbee lives.

 

Former Alabama LB Eryk Anders headlining UFC fight card Saturday night

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Way back in January 2010, Alabama’s Nick Saban dynasty was not yet a dynasty. The Tide had played for the SEC championship the season prior and won it the previous month, but Alabama had not yet won a national championship — and their first seemed to be slipping away.

After Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, Alabama jumped to a 24-6 halftime lead and then coasted through the second half. Behind freshman quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the Longhorns climbed back in the game with a legitimate chance to complete the 18-point comeback, pulling within 24-21 and owning the ball with more than three minutes remaining.

But Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders ended all that. He sacked Gilbert and forced a fumble, which Alabama recovered and then cashed in for a touchdown three plays later, putting the capper on a 37-21 win.

That sack earned him a spot in Alabama lore. “You’d think this play just happened yesterday,” Anders he told AL.com in 2011. “Everywhere I go people recognize me.”

Anders never caught on in the NFL, but he said back then that a desk job wasn’t for him. So he’s tried his hand at a different professional sport — mixed martial arts — and he’s thriving.

The San Antonio native holds a 10-0 record as a UFC fighter and tonight will participate in a main event fight in Belem, Brazil, squaring off against Lyoto Machida, who is 22-8 as a pro.

The UFC Fight Night card (10 p.m. ET, FS1) is the biggest bout of Anders’s young career. With a win, he will continue to climb the ranks of pro fighters. But a loss will slink the 30-year-old further down the food chain.

“It’s not surreal being in this situation,” Anders told ESPN. “I’ve never once thought a fight was happening too early in my career. Every fight is an opportunity to move up the food chain, so to speak. It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, I’m fighting Lyoto Machida.'”

Court order results in Wazzu LB winning community service award

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 3, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
1 Comment

On Thursday evening, Washington State gave linebacker Logan Tago its Community Involvement Award for the 2017 fall semester. They even sent out a press release about it.

Under normal circumstances, this would be:

1) A nice thing for Tago.

2) Not at all remarkable on our site.

Except these aren’t normal circumstances.

This story, as Deadspin pointed out, actually begins in Sept. 2016, when Tago was arrested after being accused of stealing a six-pack of beer from a man on a Pullman, Wash., street and striking the man in the head, leaving the man concussed.

Tago pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in order to avoid a felony robbery charge. Tago’s plea called for him to spend 30 days in jail… and perform 240 hours of community service.

He was suspended from the team at the time, but returned in 2017. He appeared in all 13 games this fall, recording one start, while collecting 24 tackles and three TFLs.

This isn’t to say that the arrest couldn’t have served as a wake-up call for Tago, that he isn’t a changed man, or that those 240 hours didn’t produce any good for the community. All of those things can be true. But it’s odd that Washington State didn’t acknowledge that Tago’s volunteer hours weren’t exactly voluntary.

Coach battling brain tumors staying on WKU staff, but OL role being taken over by former Wisconsin, Oregon State assistant

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 3, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

As one member of the Western Kentucky staff continues to recover from a serious health matter, job security, not surprisingly, will be way, way, way down on his list of worries.

In late October, Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford confirmed that offensive line coach Geoff Dartt had undergone surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors. Friday, WKU announced that it has hired TJ Woods as its new offensive line coach.

In the same release, the Hilltoppers confirmed that Dartt will remain on the staff as Sanford’s 10th assistant in an unspecified new role.

Woods spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Oregon State. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for two seasons at Wisconsin.  In fact, this will mark the first time Woods starts a season without Gary Andersen as his head coach since 2008 as he was also at Utah State from 2009-12.

“The addition of TJ Woods to our program is a game-changer for our offensive line unit,” Sanford said. “He has overseen dominant rushing attacks at the highest level of college football. I look forward to working directly with TJ to produce a balanced and explosive offense on The Hill in 2018 and beyond.”

“My wife, Kelly, and I are excited to be a part of the Hilltopper family,” Woods said. “To be able to work for Coach Sanford and represent Western Kentucky University is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to building on the great tradition of tough, tenacious offensive line play here at WKU. My family and I are eager to join the Bowling Green community and get to work.”