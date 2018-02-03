Iowa’s Ryan Boyle transferring from Hawkeyes

For the second time this offseason, Iowa has lost a quarterback to transfer.

The Hawkeyes announced in a press release Friday that Ryan Boyle has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s football program. While not specified, it’s believed a search for a better opportunity at playing time was the trigger for the move.

“Ryan is a hard worker, a good teammate, and a good student,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We wish Ryan academic and athletic success in the future.”

Boyle, a native of the state, came to the Hawkeyes as a quarterback, moved to wide receiver in spring practice of 2016, and then moved back to the quarterback position the following year. Despite all of that positional jockeying, Boyle played in just one game during his time with the Hawkeyes, and didn’t see the field at all this past season.

A three-star member of Iowa’s 2015 recruiting class, Boyle, the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior, was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Only four signees in Iowa’s 21-member class that year were rated higher than Boyle.

Boyle will graduate from the university in May and would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2018 if that’s the route he chooses to take. The 6-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.