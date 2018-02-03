TCU countersues to dismiss Kolby Listenbee lawsuit

Earlier this week, former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee sued TCU, alleging that Gary Patterson led a campaign to bully and belittle him into returning to play too quickly from a pelvic injury, thereby prematurely ending his career and depriving him of NFL earnings.
TCU has now struck back.
The school has countersued Listenbee, arguing for the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that TCU cannot be held responsible for Listenbee’s lack of NFL earnings.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by Shehan Jeyarajah of Diehards, TCU has argued that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.
TCU has also sought to move the suit from Dallas County to Tarrant County, where the school is located and where Listenbee lives.